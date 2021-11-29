Wish blocked in France, 95% of products do not comply with EU-Corriere.it safety regulations

from Riccardo Lichene

The French authorities bought 140 products from the Chinese e-commerce platform: the majority did not respect the safety regulations of the European Union. Toys in particular have proved particularly dangerous

Several ministers of the French government have issued a joint statement announcing that they have asked major search engines and mobile app stores operating in France to hide entirely the Wish.com website and mobile app. Wish a popular one e-commerce platform that mainly sells products of brands and merchants based in China. It doesn’t have a warehouse like Amazon, because items are shipped directly from merchants to customers.

Last year, the French state agency that monitors consumer rights and fraud began investigating Wish. At the time, the direction gnrale de la concurrence, de la consommation et de la rpression des fraudes (DGCCRF) suspected that it was a little too easy to deceive consumers and sell counterfeit products on the platform, particularly sneakers and perfumes with images that incorrectly displayed the logos of famous brands. The French agency then ordered 140 different products on Wish, mostly imported, to find out if those items were safe or not. The ninety-five percent of the toys purchased on the platform it did not comply with European legislation and 45% of them were considered even dangerous. As for the electronic products, 95% of those purchased are not expected to be available in Europe and 90% of them are found to be dangerous in one way or another. Even the costume jewelery sold on the platform presents a risk: 62% of the items ordered were labeled as dangerous. These metrics, we recall, are based on a very small sample of 140 products.

In theory, when Wish receives notification that an item for sale on its store has been classified as dangerous, that product is removed from the marketplace within 48 hours. Yet, in most cases, those products remain available under a different name, and sometimes even by the seller himself. The company does not keep any records of transactions involving non-compliant and dangerous products, he wrote the French Ministry of Economy in his statement. According to the survey, when Wish notifies its customers that they have purchased a dangerous product, it does not mention the risks that led to the classification. In July 2021, the French administration in charge of consumer rights and fraud notified Wish and asked the platform to comply with European legislation on e-commerce and product safety. The administration gave two months’ notice before taking further action. It’s been four months and now the French government is taking advantage of recent changes in European regulations to dereference (delete from Google search results) or block problematic websites and apps. a convoluted process but the Ministry of Economy has asked the competent French administration to ask search engines and app stores to dereference Wish. It will take a while: as we write this article, in fact, Wish is still available in the French App Store and it is still possible to find the Wish website in the Google search results.

Even after the blockades wanted by the French authorities came into force, the website will still be available and the app will still work for those who have already downloaded it to their phone. Wish, per, will be absent from Google, App Store and Play Store search results. If the French administration can verify that the appropriate measures are in place to comply with the regulations, there may be conditions to revoke the shadowban (when a site is not actually blocked but is still impossible to find for most people because it has disappeared from search engines). With this radical decision, France set a precedent for the European authorities to investigate and punish all those actors responsible for the online trade in dangerous, harmful and counterfeit products. Europe is planning a reform of the 2000 e-commerce directive in the form of the Digital Services Act which, in the words of Ursula von der Leyen, will be the source of new legislation on illegal content, transparent advertising and disinformation.

Wish wasted no time and responded within hours denying the accusations of the French authorities and announcing the appeal against measures which it considers disproportionate. Wish has a number of proactive and responsive mechanisms designed to prevent, detect and remove ads that violate local safety laws or standards. Among these there is a robust internal mechanism for product notification and removal, as well as a protocol that punishes repeat traders. As voluntary signatories of the EU Product Safety Commitment, we react within two business days to government warnings to remove ads offering unsafe products for sale in the EU, which goes well beyond current legal requirements. Wish is actively diversifying its business base by recruiting vendors in a variety of geographies, including Europe, in order to expand product selection and further improve the quality of its service. Wish always respects the removal requests of the DGCCRF and, therefore, perplexed by the excessively punitive approach to this matter. We have repeatedly tried to engage constructively with the DGCCRF. We are now pursuing a legal remedy to challenge what we consider an illegal and disproportionate action carried out by the DGCCRF.