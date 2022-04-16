Wishes and Improvements Needed for Splinter Cell Remake

Last December 2021, Ubisoft announced that they were working on Splinter Cell Remake. We have recently replayed Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cellthe title that made the world known Sam Fisher, on Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility. Although by 2002 standards it was a masterpiece, in this report we tell you what the remake Of the first Splinter Cellso that it is updated in a correct way and according to the times:

Everything we know about Splinter Cell Remake

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell was released as a temporary exclusive on Xbox in November 2002.

The official announcement of Splinter Cell Remake took place in December 2021. This is all we know for now:

It will be developed by Ubisoft Toronto .

. Will use the Snowdrop engine from Ubisoft, the same one that will also be used in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and in the next Star Wars game from this company.

from Ubisoft, the same one that will also be used in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and in the next Star Wars game from this company. It will be an “adaptation” and not a “remaster”. The game will be built from scratch for update it visually and modify some elements of the design to update it.

and not a “remaster”. for to update it. It will not be an open world title ; will respect the scheme of linear levels of the original.

; of the original. It will be a modern game, but “built on the rich history of the brand”.

All this is something that Ubisoft itself has said in the statement on its website when they made the announcement. And that’s it; we don’t know anything else. No release date, nor for what platforms will it be available.

Just below we leave you with our wish listour wish list on what Splinter Cell Remake should look likebeyond the obvious such as graphical improvements and a renewed visual section that makes us feel like when we experienced the spectacular for the first time dynamic lighting which the original boasted.

Full content for all versions

The game’s “epilogue” was exclusive to the Xbox and PC versions

If you have in your recent memory the first Splinter Cell, Didn’t you find the ending somewhat “strange” and even rushed, especially if you played it on PlayStation 2 and/or GameCube? If you feel this way, it is for a very specific reason: in the PC and Xbox versions there were three exclusive missions: Vselka Infiltration, Vselka Underwater and Kolacell. In them we tied up the last loose end of the story: we were going for the only member of the information warfare conspiracy who had gotten away scot-free during the course of the standard missions. That is why work as an epilogue of the game.

The only way you were going to be able to access those missions on Xbox was to download them from Xbox Live (for free), or through some bonus discs included with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 for Xbox. Fortunately, the backward compatible digital version of Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S includes these missions by default. These three missions were not included in the Splinter Cell version of Classics HD: Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Trilogy.despite the fact that this version was based on the PC version.

The PC and Xbox versions of Splinter Cell had bonus missions not included on the PS2 and GameCube.

But the thing does not end there: PS2 had a new exclusive mission between those of Kalinatek and the Chinese Embassy set in a nuclear power station on the kola peninsula, in Russia. It also featured new cutscenes and a new intro with music by the Prague Orchestra, and new behind-the-scenes material on both the new intro and the game itself.

For its part, GameCube also had exclusive extras: a new sticky bomb weaponand the possibility of connect a Game Boy Advance to use it as a radar/map in real time, in addition to being able to remotely manipulate devices such as computers and remote mines.

It would be nice if Splinter Cell Remake took all these elements (ignoring those that for logical reasons cannot, such as GBA) and unify them in all versions get them out of the game.

Improved stealth system

The shadow: our most faithful ally

Although the routines and behavior patterns of the enemy AI in the middle of 2022 may seem rudimentary to us, twenty years ago they were quite convincing. To compensate and, incidentally, force players to be stealthy by hiding the bodies of guards knocked out or killed, Splinter Cell “cheated” in a way that was as ugly as it was curious.

The spectacular dynamic lighting in the game was not only used visually, it was also a fundamental part of the gameplay. by helping us (or not) in stealth. The dimmer the light, the less visible to enemies we are, and sometimes, to force darkness, we can get creative by destroying light sources. And if the darkness is total, we have the advantage of being able to use thermal and night vision goggles.

Leaving this body here will automatically trigger an alarm when moving to the next phase of the level, even if no guards “see” it, just because there is light

But let’s get to it: lighting not only determines whether or not a guard or camera can see us; it was also used “secretly” between sections. If we left even a single body in an area with at least a light level two out of five, an automatic alarm would go off…even though we left the body in a room otherwise inaccessible to another guard, or there were no other active guards in that part of the level.

Still understanding the reasoning behind this design decision (as we say, we believe this was to force players to hide their tracks), the result was ironically unrealistic and overly punitive. Especially if we take into account that the opposite also applied: we could leave bodies in the darkest part of a busy corridor, and no one would see them although it was not a “logical” place to hide them.

Leaving a body at the entrance of CIA headquarters is acceptable…because it’s dark!

Another big problem with Splinter Cell that affected the gameplay directly was the fact that the guards were omniscient: many times, if only one of them saw us, automatically all his close companions knew our positionwithout the need to press alarms.

In other words: if you messed up trying to neutralize a single sentinel, you had to reset checkpoint. Enemies have very fine hearingand if, for example, you walked crouched at more than X speed behind their backs, they heard you, they turned around instantly, and because of what we have commented on in the previous paragraph, automatically all the guards in the vicinity went into riot mode of combat.

And curling the curl even more with the super-hearing that Splinter Cell’s enemies displayed: Let’s be honest, this only makes sense in restricted areas where no one else is supposed to be apart from the sentinel on duty. That is to say, it is excessively unrealistic (and very punitive) that only and exclusively the footsteps of Sam Fisher are the only ones that the enemies hear. What happens, that they levitate? This is quite funny when we are in especially crowded places, like the Tblisi streets mission.

Yes, at the time memes were made about it:

“Dozens of guards all over the place. Any footsteps they hear must be from an intruder.”

Improved weapon aiming system

Another of the great burdens of the first Splinter Cell was the targeting system and the aim of the character himself. In other words: weapons have too much dispersion. What does this mean? What whether we hit a target or not depends entirely on chance.

We insist; we fully understand that it is a stealth game and not a shooter plus, in which discreetness and intelligent exploration of the environment prevail. In fact, Lambert himself tells us on a mission that “using the weapon should be the last resort“. We do not complain that weapons do not have perfect accuracy in search of a realistic experience; we complain that the weapons have too much dispersion. It was highly exaggerated even at the time; we refer to the two video clips below and above this paragraph.

This, on many occasions, makes ball with what we discussed above from the ear of the guards. Imagine that we simply want to shoot an annoying surveillance camera to be able to move forward without much problem. We draw the gun, aim, and shoot. And we fail. And it turns out that there is a nearby guard who has heard the missed shot and comes to investigate. We are already in trouble not because of poor planning, but because the game wanted. Or, specifically, because Fisher’s poor aim has wanted it that way.

To be honest, there is a way to get perfect accuracy in the first Splinter Cell: by using the scope of the SC20K rifle and holding your breath… for four or five seconds at a time, no more.

The only way there was no scatter in the scope was to aim the SC20K and hold your breath.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell was an outstanding title at the time, which, during its generation of consoles, was followed by pandora tomorrow, Chaos TheoryY double-agent (this was intergenerational). Conviction Y black list they came out later, in the next generation. After that, Fisher’s presence was relegated to cameos in other Ubisoft titles like Ghost Recon: Wildlands. If the remake intends to revive this saga as it deserves (the last game, Blacklist dates back to 2013), Ubisoft Toronto has a lot of work ahead of it.

Sam Fisher knew how to gain a foothold both in the world and in the genre, getting to look face to face at a heavyweight of the caliber of Solid Snake. His jokes in inappropriate situations and the fact that his stories were realistic techno-thrillers (with the endorsement of the Tom Clancy brand, nothing more and nothing less) contrasted with what was shown in Hideo Kojima’s titles. Ubisoft brought something new to the table. Now it’s time to wait for them to know how to take advantage of this legacy.

Splinter Cell Remake has to overcome many tests to revive a great classic in the best way

