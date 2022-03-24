Wisin and Yandel bring “The Last Mission” to the DR with ballots of up to 33,845 pesos

The Puerto Rican duo of Wisin y Yandel will perform next July 9 in Santo Domingo as part of his farewell tour “The Last Mission”as reported by the artists on their Instagram page.

The reggaeton performance is scheduled to be held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

“The duo of history”, “The Leaders”, “The Extraterrestrials”reads the account of the Puerto Rican artists, which is accompanied by a promotional photo of the presentation.

The farewell tour was announced on the 14th of this month in Miami, USA, when they stated that “The Last Mission” will put an end to a career spanning nearly two decades that began “with a notebook and a dream.”

“The Last Mission” It is also the title of the last studio album recorded by the two artists.two of the greats of reggaeton.

Through UepaTickets this Wednesday morning the prices of tickets to witness the show are already known, being RD$3,110 the cost of tickets for the stands, RD$4,520 in General Standing, RD$6,780 on VIP, RD$8,475 in Special Guest, RD$22,600 in front stage and RD$33,845 for the Premium Fan area, these values ​​include taxes.