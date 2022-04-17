Wisin presents little Daniel Jeremías

As a celebration of Easter, the urban exponent Wisin presented to his fans, through social networks, his youngest son, Daniel, who was born on November 20, the result of his marriage with his wife, Yomaira Ortiz Pagan.

“I want to present you the treasure from heaven that the King of kings gave us, his name, Daniel Jeremías. “Well, I know the plans I have for you – says the Lord – are plans for the good and not for the bad, to give you a future and hope”, Jeremiah 29:11 NTV @godneverfailsco”, published the Puerto Rican artist in his Instagram account in which his little offspring appears lying in a “car seat”.

The image of the youngest of Wisin’s children has thousands of “likes”. (instagram)

“After doubting, believing, crying, laughing, yesterday at 3:21 PM God marks my life again without deserving anything, thank you for your mercy, I never asked for beauty, I never asked to be a girl or a boy, I only asked for health and for mercy everyone the days”, Juan Luis Morera Luna, the singer’s first name, had written on his social networks when last November he announced the birth of Daniel.

“Daniel, a healthy boy who came at the right time to bless our family,” added the man from Cayey.

Wisin described his wife as “a warrior” and thanked her for teaching him with deeds and not words. “A privilege to have you, God bless you very much,” she said.

In addition, he recalled the loss of his third daughter, Victoria, who died 30 days after being born due to a genetic disorder known as Trisomy 13.

“I confess that in 2016 I understood that it is not my way but God’s. That is not what I say, what the Knight of the Cross says, “he said.

Wisin with his family. (Archive)

The couple, who have become one of the most admired in the urban music scene for their example of perseverance and faith with which they have overcome hard tests.

Wisin and Ortiz Pagán are the parents of Yelena and Dylan.

In fact, a few days ago Wisin also posted some photos with Dylan.