Wisin & Yandel break sales record in the same day

A year and a half ago the producer Francisco “Paco” Lopezfrom No Limit Entertainment, separated the month of December for what will be the farewell as a duo of Wisin & Yandel. He was not wrong in the calculation, because this Sunday afternoon he announces the opening of the twelfth and thirteenth performance of the concert “The Last Mission” at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

“At popular request, two new dates are opened, December 29 and 30”, he published on his company’s social networks. Tickets for these new functions are already on sale through Ticketera.

“I had some expectations and I knew they were going to do well. It is the last time that they will be able to see Wisin & Yandel on stage together. Puerto Rico is obviously the most important place for them, so the plan was that we were going to announce Puerto Rico at the same time as the United States tour, and I knew that the announcement was going to have an impact and it was going to be something big, but nine performances in one day, I never would have imagined that”, declared the producer this afternoon to this newspaper.

Ticket sales for the concert tour began at 10 am on Friday and nine performances were sold out that same day. Paco was waiting at noon for Ticketera to open this Monday to find out if function number 11 had been completely sold out, however, he has already opened two more.

In this way, the producer broke his record and that of the Coliseo de Puerto Rico of four performances sold in the same day. This was achieved with the Rauw Alejandro concert.

Wisin & Yandel, likewise, exceeded the eight performances they presented in 2018.