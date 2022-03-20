Wisin & Yandel break their performance record at the “Choliseo”

Puerto Rican urban performers Wisin and Yandel continue to break records with their concert tour “The last mission”, with which they broke their record of eight presentations by announcing through a message on their social networks their eighth and ninth performance at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum de San Juan.

This Friday, in just hours, the tickets for six concerts to be held in December were sold out, so a seventh function was opened for next December 16. And a few hours later they made the announcement that they would open two additional shows on the 17th and 18th of that month.

“Because you asked for it… Two more functions are opened. December 17 and 18. #LaUltimaMision”, reads the message.

This reunion of “El Dúo de la Historia” with its Puerto Rican fans will begin on Friday, December 2, after four years of having brought together more than 120,000 Puerto Ricans in their concerts held as part of the “As Before” tour.

“We are more than grateful and excited with the reaction of our dear people in Puerto Rico and we are more than ready to leave everything on stage and close this cycle as a duo in the place we love the most and that saw us grow as people and as artists we have become today. We always carry the name of Puerto Rico high and that will continue to be part of our history. Get ready, we’re all coming!” Wisin and Yandel commented through a press release.

The functions that will be held, at the moment, are those scheduled for December 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

“The Last Mission” is the concert tour produced by Live Nation that will cover 26 cities in the United States, starting at the FTX Arena in Miami and ending in Puerto Rico. In addition, it marks the farewell of Wisin and Yandel on the same stage after 19 years as a duo.

Producer Paco López expressed: “Wisin and Yandel were the first artists who gave me the opportunity to produce a show at the Choliseo and today, after more than 25 performances, we continue to make history. This series of concerts marks the closing of an indisputable legacy of these artists who are much loved in Puerto Rico and throughout the world. As we have always done, we will provide the public with a high and unforgettable show, “he said.

Wisin y Yandel recently released the second single “No se Olvidas” from their next album, which will also be called “La Última Misión”.

Hans Schafer, Senior Vice President of Live Nation, said, “Wisin and Yandel have been cementing their place in music history for nearly two decades. The tour the last mission adds another milestone in his career with this extraordinary ticket sale, the largest ever made by an artist in El Choli. His last series of shows in Puerto Rico will be unforgettable”, he commented.

For his part, Jorge Pérez, CVE, regional manager of ASM Global, the company that manages the Puerto Rico Coliseum, added: “We are very excited about the enormous reception and record sales of performances in a single day for Wisín and Yandel, surpassing 78,000 tickets. in just a few hours. We look forward to receiving our visitors at the Puerto Rico Coliseum to dance, enjoy and share with these stars of the urban genre who always delight us with a world-class show. Without a doubt, it will be a concert for history”.

Omar Báez, founding partner of Ticketera, stated that “we are very happy to be part of this historic sale in which we processed an average of 533 tickets per minute and we continue with the sale of the 7th function. We thank the fans and users of Ticketera as well as the production for trusting in our ability to sell tickets for high-demand events.”