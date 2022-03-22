With 10 rooms and a pool! This is the luxurious mansion of 50 million dollars of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the favorite romances of Hollywood and everything seems to indicate that the love story that they resumed after 18 years would be about to have their “happily ever after”, since it has been pointed out that the couple has a contract for the purchase of a luxurious mansion.

The “Bronx Diva” and the actor met in 2002 during the filming of the “A Dangerous Liaison” tape Although at that time the singer was married to choreographer Chris Judd shortly after they separated and five months later she announced her relationship with Ben Affleck, everything happened so fast that only a year later they announced their engagement.

It may interest you: Jennifer López: This is how JLo and José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez looked 20 years ago | PHOTO

Amid rumors of problems in their relationship, in 2004 they made their break known, ensuring that there was still a friendship between them. Affleck later disclosed that the racist and sexist comments against the singer they would have intensified the pressure that existed at that time in their courtship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship after 17 years. Photo: Instagram @benifer2021

The protagonist of “Selena” married Marc Anthony with whom she had her TwinsEmme and Maximilian, while the actor had three children with Jennifer Garner. Despite this, both always spoke very highly of their ex-partner until last year when rumors of a reconciliation emerged, which were confirmed with a romantic vacation together in Montana.

his luxurious mansion

After a few months of having resumed their relationship, J.Lo and Ben Affleck would have started looking for the perfect home to be together but it was recently revealed that they had already signed the contract for a luxurious mansion located in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, California .

According to the TMZ medium, the cost of the mansion is around 50 million dollars and is surrounded by trees that provide the privacy that Hollywood stars ask for, especially for the actors who would be accompanied by their children.

It may interest you: This is how the children of Marc Anthony and JLo look at their 14 years

The property, known as “The Bellagio Estate”, has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms; In addition, it is located in a place with an impressive view of a golf course. It has a living room, dining room, main kitchen and a bar.

It also has five kitchens: the main kitchen, the restaurant kitchen, one in the guest house and two for the staff, which also have an individual suite with two bedrooms.

KEEP READING:

Jennifer López: These are the ideal sneakers to wear every day this spring 2022

The hot movie starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas that is burning Netflix

Jennifer Lopez shows off her figure in lace lingerie and drives the networks crazy: PHOTOS