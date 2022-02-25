With 100% efficacy in severe cases, Sanofi-GSK’s COVID-19 vaccine seeks authorization in the US and Europe

They will seek regulatory approval for a new vaccine against COVID-19 (REUTERS / Given Ruvic)

Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday they will seek regulatory approval for a new COVID-19 vaccine. after what human trials will show that it provides a high level of protection against disease.

Late-stage trials found that two doses of the vaccine had about 58% effective in preventing infection, 75% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease, and 100% effective in severe casesthe companies said in a statement. A separate study on the use of the vaccine as a booster showed that “induced a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies”, they said.

“The evolving epidemiology of COVID-19 demonstrates the need for a variety of vaccines”, said Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, in a statement.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine uses “a well-established approach that has been widely applied to prevent infection with other viruses, including pandemic influenza.”, said. “We are confident that this vaccine can play an important role as we continue to address this pandemic and prepare for the post-pandemic period.”

Drug makers said plan to seek regulatory approval from both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, that regulates medicines in the European Union.

Late-stage trials of the current vaccine formulation were conducted in 10,000 adults in the US, Asia, Africa and Latin America (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

“We are very pleased with these data, which confirm our rigorous science and the benefits of our COVID-19 vaccine. The Sanofi-GSK vaccine demonstrates a universal ability to drive all campaigns and for all ages,” said Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President of Sanofi Vaccines.

The companies they had planned for their vaccine to be ready last year, but early trials showed the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in people over 60 because it did not contain enough material that triggers the production of disease-fighting antibodies.

Late-stage trials of the current vaccine formulation were conducted in 10,000 adults in the US, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The companies did not provide a breakdown of the vaccine’s effectiveness for different age groups. The full results of the study will be published later this year.

Authorizing the injection would bolster efforts to combat a pandemic that has already claimed more than 5.9 million lives worldwide while manufacturers of existing vaccines are struggling to produce enough doses to meet demand. GSK and Sanofi have signed agreements to supply millions of doses to the US, EU, Canada and developing countries.

The Sanofi logo at the company’s headquarters in Paris (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)

If the vaccine is authorized, that will mean the end of a long journey for both pharmaceutical companies, who hoped to be able to market the drug in mid-2021.

The first difficulties arose with the correct dosage of the vaccine, and then with the difficulties to find people who had never been infected for the tests to be reliable.

Sanofi had to abandon its attempts to create a vaccine based on mRNA technology, which has been the basis of rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Sanofi is confident of making a comeback after falling behind its competitors in the race for COVID-19 vaccines, with this candidate based on a more conventional protein-based approach.

the pharmaceutical company Novavax applied last month to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization of a similar protein-based vaccine.

(With information from AP, Reuters and AFP)

