with 14 euros you have 3 months of FREE subscription

If you are looking for a new subscription that can make you enjoy these rainy days to the fullest, on Amazon you will find Now Smart Stick a promotion only € 14.99. What’s this? A truly exceptional product that allows you to access three months of free subscription to the Sky streaming service.

To find out how it works read on, but first you need to know that shipments are even free and fast throughout Italy so there is no waiting.

Not a Prime member? Don’t worry, I’ll tell you a little trick!

Now Smart Stick TV: how it works

It arrives at your home in a colorful package where you not only find the TV Stick and the remote control but also a coupon that makes you redeem three months of free subscription. Before seeing what types of content you can redeem, I’ll let you know that this product is one of a kind and comes in handy if you have an old TV and want to make it smart.

Why? Simply because attaching it to the HDMI input of your device allows you to enjoy not only the Sky on demand catalog but also of various applications such as Prime Video, Youtube, Netflix And Disney +. In short, a bomb. With its remote control you manage everything with a click and revolutionize your experience.

Regarding the months of free subscription, this version of the offer allows you to choose between Cinema or Entertainment. As you can understand one allows you to access channels and content related to large screenor while the other offers you the option to access Reality, TV series and so on.

What are you waiting for? Buy your Now Smart Stick on Amazon now for only € 14.99. You order and receive it in a day or two with Prime. If you are not a subscriber, opt for deliveries to collection points and you will not pay even one euro more.