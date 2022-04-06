With 15 million cases, Covid has affected one in four Italians – Food

There are 69,278 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 88,173. The victims are instead 150, down from 194 yesterday.

The total number of Covid cases has exceeded 15 million since the beginning of the pandemic: it means that one in 4 Italians has been infected with the virus. According to data from the Ministry of Health, in fact, there are 15,035,943 cases in total. There are 1,274,286 people currently positive, 102 more in the last 24 hours, while the victims rise to 160,253. The discharged and healed are 13,601,404, with an increase of 69,837 compared to yesterday.

There are 461,448 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 588,576. The positivity rate is stable at 15.01%. 466 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 5 less than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 51. There are 10,164 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 82 fewer than yesterday.