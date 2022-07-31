With 170 flights since January, Taylor Swift has the most polluting private jet

This is information put forward by our colleagues from Daily Mail: Taylor Swift has been designated as the “biggest celebrity polluter of the year“. A new study has revealed that his private jet has made 170 flights since January. The study was published by British digital marketing company Yard on Friday. private aircraft flights recorded by the automated system Celebrity Jets.

This study is timely for Kylie Jenner, who was branded a “climate criminal” a few weeks ago for posting a photo of her and her partner in front of two private jets. The social media stars had been accused of taking their private jet for a trip of just 3 minutes. Despite this, the Kylie Cosmetics founder did not make the top 10 in Yard’s study. She ranks 19th.

Taylor Swift responds



Through a rep, Taylor Swift angrily hit back at this report. She claims she would often let other people take her Falcon 7X jet on jaunts around the world. “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people“Swift’s rep told Rolling Stone. “Attributing most or all of these trips to him is entirely inaccurate.“.

In this ranking, Taylor Swift’s jet narrowly beat Floyd Mayweather’s for first place. Other personalities in the top 10 include Jay Z, country singer Blake Shelton, director Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey.