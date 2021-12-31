With 2022 we enter the Great Decadence at full capacity. One goal: survival

There was no need to Don’t look up because Homo Sapiens came out and became aware, to the point of declaring it, that he risks failing in the most important of his goals: to survive. Or maybe instead there was a real need, a film, to decree that the King is naked, and give him public vision, by way of warning, from here to the end. The end, of course, is not the comet of DiCaprio’s PhD student, colliding with us, but the terrifying 2030: the positive news, however, is that we have an advantage over the Hollywood cast, because they were only six months old, we instead. eight years. Then, as we know, the Earth will reach the fateful 1.5 degrees crossing the threshold of no return, that is totally irreversible changes in the whole ecosystem.

It would be nice, too, to find ourselves in a fiction, and instead it is pure, harsh reality. So far he has struggled, as in the film, to believe it, but the Covid He gave it a bottle of adrenaline, and it seems to me that now humanity is no longer the same (which, of course, appears to me as excellent news, at least in terms of awakening, therefore of the possibility of reaction). In our own small way, the constantly growing curve of the ReWriters cultural movement (150% every week from June 20, 2020, day of birth) is a fair demonstration of a certain change of course: many people choose to join a progressive, responsible, engaged in a value revolution, starting from personal lifestyles, up to the way of understanding the community and the common good.

The New Year promises to be theIt was of the Great Decadence (technically: the deterioration of a political order in which instability, disorder, inconsistency between institutions arise), well represented by the Ferragnez saga, jewel of post-truth and opium of digital peoples, perfect to indicate the glittering escape route, as always illusory but effective. So, all positive for Covid (or with positive friends), with three doses in the body, resigned and without any vitality (not even the rabies against the unvaccinated, evaporated from exasperation), we enter 2022 with the corrupti mores that infuriated Sallust condemning i pauci potentes but like them dazzled by power and riches, in the hope that they can bury that 2030.

It would seem that that “evolutionary plume” he was talking about Gianni Liotti referring to our conscience has done nothing but damage, at least in terms of performance of Homo Sapiens: since, in fact, we have developed the function of consciousness that has allowed us a “complex communication” capable of involving exchanges of messages regarding the perceptive present, the past and the possible future and, through mirror neurons, the architecture of the brain has consequently organized itself in such a way as to be able to perceive the other as an intentional being and endowed with an emotional experience similar to one’s own, here, sbam!

Instead of putting this function (consciousness) at the service of the most refined of motivational systems, the cooperative system (activated by the perception of unlimited resources and non-threatening signals such as a smile, has as its goal the achievement of a common goal), here we have subjected it to the least evolved part of our functioning: the brain reptilianin fact, the first to develop is instinctively appointed to survive and orders actions with the aim of responding to primitive needs (accumulation-power-domination). From here to the depredation of the planet’s resources until extinction it’s a moment. And in all of this, we prove that we are by no means the smartest species among the others, almost all of them better than us in terms of adaptation.

Ok, but why? And above all, what to do?

Because. In my book The body of the earth, written jointly with the Liottian psychotherapist Giusy Mantione, I maintain that the destruction of the planet by human beings is a self-injurious act moved by narcissistic and omnipotent impulses and that essentially concerns the drama of a denied relationship, the one that physiologically binds the human being to his natural environment.

What to do. With the ReWriters cultural movement we try to work to recompose this devastating rift, integrating the egological visions with the ecological ones, in order to be able to build a new imaginary on our identity and our belonging.

For the rest, Have a good year!