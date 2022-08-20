“With 24-hour guards, the medical profession is unworthy”

The 24-hour guards are usually a recurring theme of protest among toilets, since they consider them dangerous and that they play against good professional practice. To this is added that, in summer, the number of shifts that doctors usually carry out increases due to the lack of personnel.

For all these reasons, a resident of Family Medicine has shared a message on Twitter in which she maintained: “I will not stop until we leave the 24 hour guards. And as if I have to leave my profession after all the work, money and time of my life invested “.

Also, the optional insisted that it is an “aberration” and that they must be left for both health professionals and patients. “Our profession is unworthy of these conditions,” she concluded.

I’m not going to stop until we leave the 24 hour guards. And as if I have to leave my profession after all the work, money and time of my life invested. We have to stop this aberration for ourselves and for the patients. Our profession is unworthy of these conditions — Dunia (@dunyms) August 16, 2022

The biggest problem: The pace with which you work

The post, which has quickly become popular, has garnered 1,347 likes and 270 retweets. In addition, other professionals have taken the opportunity to share their own experiencelike a doctor who explained that he had reduced his working day by a third.

However, other colleagues responded that this is a temporary solution and the real problem is that “after years one can not with the rhythm“. Therefore, they have focused on the importance of reducing the infernal pace of work.

For his part, a pediatric neurologist argued: “They are an anomaly that should be eradicated.” Meanwhile, a patient showed her solidarity with the work of the toilets: I see it as an aberration since, if I don’t yield the same with 12 hours of work in a factory, much less you who are with the life of a person in your hands”.

“We must expose the situation of the 24-hour guards and, if nothing changes, leave”

Despite this, some messages affected the need to know the reason for this kind of guards, since an alternative could be worse. Likewise, a surgical nurse argued that the shift system could be detrimental to operations.

One of the responses to the original message agreed, but asked what can be done about 24-hour guards. To this, the resident doctor replied: “We have no choice but to expose the situation and make it known to all (many people don’t know this and have no idea of ​​the dangers they run…), spread the word about it, report it and seek legal help for it and, if nothing changes, leave. In between, there are many steps and possible negotiations, but roughly that’s how I see it.”

Finally, a family doctor advised the young woman not to give up so quickly in her medical career: “The one with family doctors is a long-distance race. If you run it like a sprint, you fall apart. In a group the road is better“.