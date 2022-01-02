Business

With 270 billion Elon Musk at the top of the super rich ranking, Ferrero leads in Italy: 36 billion

Elon Musk closes the year at the top of the super rich ranking by Blomberg. In one year, his fortune increased by $ 114 billion to $ 270 billion, a wealth achieved before him, in the modern era, only by John D. Rockefeller. A leap that has the founder of Tesla led to oust Jeff Bezos from the top of the ranking, second with his 192 billion. To close the podium is Bernard Arnault with 178 billion. Instead, Bill Gates slips out of the leading trio, penalized by the divorce that forced him to sell part of his fortunes to his ex-wife Melinda, with 138 billion.

Among the Italians, the Ferrero family is confirmed first with assets of 35.9 billion, in 37th position worldwide. Leonardo Del Vecchio is 39th instead with 34.5 billion. The other super rich people of the Belpaese are far behind in the top 500: the Rocca family is 204th with 11.1 billion, Silvio Berlusconi is 301th with 8.77 billion, Miuccia Prada is 477th with 5.93 billion and Patrizio Bertelli 479th with 5.91 billion .
In just one year, Bloomberg reports, the wealth of the 500 richest people in the country has grown by 1 trillion to a total of 8.4 trillion. A figure that exceeds the combined global GDP net of the US and China. The wealth of the top 10 in the ranking is close to 1,500 billion in total.

