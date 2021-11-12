With 5G CO2 emissions savings, equal to 35 million cars – Hi-tech

The use of 5G technology in four carbon-intensive sectors – energy, transport, manufacturing and construction – could create annual emissions savings of between 55 and 170 million tonnes of CO2, which is equivalent to taking off the roads of the Union One in seven cars in Europe, therefore over 35 million vehicles. This was reported by a study by Ericsson that explains how with the fifth generation technology the total reduction of emissions would reach 20% (from 15%) of the EU’s total annual emissions. The equivalent of the total annual emissions of Spain and Italy combined.

The study claims that at least 40% of the CO2 reduction solutions adopted in the EU between now and 2030 will be based on fixed and mobile connectivity. These connectivity solutions, as well as the development of generators to produce renewable energy, could reduce EU emissions by 550 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, or almost half of the emissions created by the entire energy sector of the EU in 2017, and 15% of total annual EU emissions in 2017, the year chosen as the benchmark by the analysis.

“Despite the potential at stake – explains the Ericsson report – the new forecasts on the implementation of 5G paint a worrying picture for Europe”. In fact, at the end of 2020, 5G covered about 15% of the world population. In 2027, just three years before global emissions are expected to be halved to meet the target of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC, global spread is estimated to be around 75%. In particular, North America and North East Asia are projected to have population coverage of over 95% by 2027. “By contrast, Europe is set to lag significantly behind its economic competitors with little more than ‘80% coverage of the population “.