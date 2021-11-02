with 90% vaccinated the use will be reduced – Time





The goal is not far to see the green pass jerseys loosened. This was announced by Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa, interviewed by Zapping, a Rai Radio 1 program hosted by Giancarlo Loquenzi: “At the moment, the extension of the green certification is not on the ministry’s table. We are confident of reaching that 90 percent of vaccines that will allow us to reduce their application ”. The declarations on a possible extension of the state of emergency, due to expire on December 31st, are more cautious: “We will reflect at a later stage. Today the goal is to increase the number of vaccinated ”. For the moment, Italy has 86% of the vaccinable population that has received their doses against Covid: if a slice of no-vax is convinced to receive the administration, the green pass could be a more faded memory.



