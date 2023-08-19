With a big shopper smile, Reena Lipa turns her back to the sunset and shows off all her beauty

Dua Lipa’s dazzling sister, Rina Lipa, flew to Albania to reunite with a part of her family and in the process took the opportunity to show off her slim figure in different and colorful summer outfits via Instagram posing .

Incredible view.

22 years, fight Lipa As soon as she arrived, she started sharing hundreds of pictures, in one of which she was seen wearing a mega low-cut dress with floral print in shades of light green, brown and light orange, apart from which she let her hair down. was left open. Beautiful sunset in the air and in the background…

family in action mode

Another one of the uploads was a mega classic that cannot be missing in your wardrobe, already in a more morning setting, modeled by Rina with a more closed dress with a super limited dark brown strap and its Along with wearing a delicate necklace full of gems.

Smile in front of the camera and look like Dua.

We don’t know who took the photos, but the latest upload garnered over 65,000 likes shortly after it was uploaded, and one of them features their mother, Anesa Lipa, who is always behind both of her daughters through each of their achievements. Let’s celebrate. ,

Odalisque in action

The description reads, “Energy all summer long.” Supplication Lipa Posted his last post which garnered over 1.4 million hearts. There the whole family was seen dancing very happily on the Arab dance in front of the beach. Supplication balancing with a glass on top of his head and wearing a black hoodie, while what fight She was beside him in a brown, white and green square dress.

