With a casual style, this is how Robert Pattinson looks in the new Dior campaign

Robert Pattinson He returned to the big screen this year with the new saga of the DC Comics superhero, ‘The Batman’, a film that premiered in March, starring him and Zoë Kravitz. Likewise, he tried his luck in the world of art auctions.

Read also: Adele loves this tight black dress

Here you find more content like this

But in addition to his talent in acting and his interest in the plastic arts, his style and beauty lead him to a new contract, Diorthe firm with which he has been related for years, has just selected him as the image of his most recent men’s campaign.

The actor was chosen to star in the ads for the collection pre-spring of the firm, in these he appears with colorful backgrounds and wearing garments that mix tailoring and more sporty details designed by the current creative director of Dior Homme, Kim Jones.

The campaign will be published this Tuesday and was photographed by the Brazilian Raphael Pavarotti, the same one who photographed Beyoncé’s famous cover for British Vogue in July this year. The art direction was in charge of Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styling by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming.

In the image that was released as a preview of this resort campaign, Robert Pattinson appears wearing a modern gray suit, a light blue striped shirt and a white background shirt.

To accompany the look, the British carries a small bag, as a shoulder bag, across his chest, also in gray. And to top it all off, he sports his trademark shaggy mane.

Also: Thinking of dyeing your hair blonde? These are the tips of the professionals

To keep in mind, Dior presents four men’s collections, two main ones and the other two as pre-collections. This year he also revealed a collection spin off capsule for spring with the guest Eli Russel Linnetz, from the firm ERL, with a show that took place in Los Angeles, United States, last May.

Robert Pattinson’s relationship with Dior

In addition, Pattinson has been the face of Dior Homme perfume since 2013. Likewise, the protagonist of ‘El Faro’ starred in the Parisian fashion house’s men’s campaigns for the Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 seasons, both photographed by the legendary Karl Lagerfeld.

On the other hand, in December of last year, Dior had a show in London to show its pre-fall collection, although Robert Pattinson was not present, at the soundtrack of the parade his voice was heard reading lines from the work of novelist Jack Kerouac.

What’s next for the British actor?

Among the interpreter’s upcoming projects is the science fiction film based on Edward Ashton’s novel ‘Mickey70’, directed by Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho and co-starring Toni Colette and Mark Ruffalo.