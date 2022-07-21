With a Catholic ceremony, the Trump family says goodbye to Ivana at a funeral in New York | People | Entertainment

Donald Trump and his entire family gathered this Wednesday in New York to attend the funeral of Ivana Trump, the first wife of the former US president and mother of three of his children, who died last week at the age of 73.

The service took place in the Catholic Church of San Vicente Ferrer, in Manhattan, and he was attended not only by the couple’s three children –Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka – but also many other members of the clan, including the current wife of the New York tycoon, Melania Trump; Ella Barron’s son and the daughter that Trump had with Marla Maples, Tiffany.

Several of them spoke during the ceremony to remind the former model and businesswoman, who emigrated from Czechoslovakia to the United States and who in 1977 married Trumpforming one of the most popular couples of the New York jet set during that time.

“It was the personalization of the American dream. It was a force of nature,” her son Eric recalled her today at the funeral, according to the New York Post.

Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka and their children slen from the wake in honor of Ivana Trump held at the San Vicent Ferrer church in New York. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES Photo: JASON SZENES

“He treated all three of us (children) with an iron fist, but also with a heart of gold,” said the middle son of the couple, who divorced in 1992 amid much media scrutiny following Trump’s affair with the actress Marla Maples, whom he would marry a year later.

Ivana, who decided to keep her first husband’s surname, has since then developed a versatile career in which she launched lines of clothing, jewelry and beauty products, wrote several books and collaborated in magazines.

His death took place last Thursday and, According to the authorities, it would have been the result of a fall on the stairs of his luxurious home in New York.. (YO)