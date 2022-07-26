With a charango and an Argentine bass drum: the music for which the Chilean Cristóbal Tapia was nominated for the 2022 Emmys

After nearly a decade in the film industry, he has what could be labeled a hallmark: songs that fluctuate between delicacy and aggressiveness or simply bewildermentcompositions with the appetite and inventiveness to transcend beyond the limits of their field in movies and series.

This Tuesday that rubric cultivated by Cristóbal Tapia de Veer (Santiago, 1973) received a new accolade. The Chilean-born artist began his day by finding out about his second and third Emmy nominations, in recognition of The White Lotus (HBO), his most recent contribution to TV.

Four years after achieving a nomination for Best Musical Composition in a Miniseries, TV Movie or Special, thanks to the science fiction series electric dreams (Prime Video), breaks into the same category with a critically acclaimed black comedy about a family group experiencing a hellish resort stay in a paradise destination. His competition is not less (Moon Knight, station eleven, 1883 Y A very British scandal), but it seems to come with a certain advantage.

In addition, he took over a place in another section: Best music of the main theme, where he will face the South Korean phenomenon the squid gameas well as to severity, Loki Y Only murders in the building.

Photo: Free Run Artists

Starring names like Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, the HBO anthology series was positioned as the second with more mentions of the general listin a tie with ted lasso (Apple TV+) and second only to Succession (HBO), and runs as a favorite to succeed in Best Miniseries or Anthology Series. An outstanding day for the creation of the director and screenwriter Mike White, who has in his ranks the composer born in Chile.

His double inclusion in the Emmys celebrates an unclassifiable musical work in which he resorted to Latin instruments. In creating the score she incorporated a charango that his mother gave him and that in the series evokes the sound of a ukuleleas well as an Argentine bass drum, a Brazilian cuica and flutes of various origins.

“Folkloric music was very present because of the uncles and the grandmother, but I didn’t put on a cassette of Chilean, Bolivian or Peruvian folklore. But many years ago I got more into the folkloric wave, ”she told Worship about his childhood in the country, where he lived until the late 1980s, before embarking for Canada with his mother.

On that occasion he also delved into his search in The White Lotus: “Everything I used and referred to something tribal, it really has nothing to do with folklore, with Hawaii or with South America. The music is to give the touch to the people who are on vacation in that place. It is more a caricature of the madness that they are experiencing and the things that are happening, which is chaos.”

Photo: HBO

Recognized for his work in British series such as Utopia, black mirror Y national treasure (which made him win the Bafta award), in 2019 he added a participation of huntersthe Amazon Prime Video thriller with Al Pacino, which became “the most difficult project I’ve ever had”.

“It was like a whole city doing a project. I found that it was more difficult to organize, understand each other and do something that satisfied me, “she detailed.

Now he will await the ceremony scheduled for September, where with his unique style and influenced by his roots, he could become a double Emmy winner.