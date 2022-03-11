With a classic: this is how matchday 10 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament in Honduras will be played

The second round of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Honduran National League will begin this weekend with the dispute of matchday 10, in which a classic stands out.

The sports activity will begin on Saturday when the Marathon hosts Vida, in a match that was scheduled for the Yankel Rosenthal stadium, but which was moved to the Olympic. It will start at 5.06 pm.

This change is due to a sporting issue, since the Green Monster has had better results on the Olympic field, in addition to playing at the Yankel has been a conflict for coach Martín ‘Tato’ García who in his last games has received extra pressure for shouts and insults from a sector of the public that has been calling for his departure.