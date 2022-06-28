With a comedy show, the Casa del Actor will help the expenses of retired artists – El Sol de Tijuana

Michelle Rodríguez, Mara Escalante, Daniel Bisogno, Lalo España, and Raúl Araiza in driving and also as a debutant in comedy, lead the cast What will you offer this Thursday? the show laughter with cause, at the Cultural Center Theater 1.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo reported to The Sun of Mexico In his capacity as Vice President of the Board of Trustees of the House of Actor Mario Moreno Cantinflas, that this event is organized to support the expenses of the 45 guests of the retirement home.

“The show is generated to unify the support of the comedians who lead this work of bringing laughter to the public, in order to donate the box office to the retired artistswho because of their age are no longer in entertainment productivity,” said the producer.

He reported that the retired actors are currently unprotected by the National Association of Actorswhich owes them in four years and two months of child support, an amount greater than 23 million pesos.

Also performing at the event will be El Capi Pérez, Carlos Eduardo Rico, El Indio Brayan, Mago Frank and his Conejo Blas, Mariazel, Teo González and Verónica Toussaint.

“Everyone will perform without charge and the total box office goes to the cause; Alejandro Gou (theatrical producer) Theater 1 lends us, and we are all working for the benefit of the House of the Actor Mario Moreno Cantinflas“.