AGI – Food biodiversity it helps to live more. To support this, a multidisciplinary study published in PLOS Medicine called EPIC (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition).

According to the researchers, diversity in nutrition is a value to be preserved because it has the inherent potential to reduce mortality and improve the resilience of the Earth system. The EPIC study examined associations between food richness and subsequent mortality among 451,390 healthy adults enrolled from 1992 to 2014, (median follow-up: 17 years) without cancer, diabetes, heart attack or stroke at baseline. The volunteers’ eating habits were assessed with country-specific dietary questionnaires (DQ).

An individual’s annual dietary wealth (DSR) was calculated based on the absolute number of unique biological species in each food and drink. The associations were evaluated by fitting Cox proportional hazards regression models adjusted for multiple variables.

In the Epic cohort, two crops (soft wheat and potato) and two animal species (cow and pig) accounted for approximately 45% of the total food energy intake. In this large pan-European cohort, a higher DSR was inversely associated with total and cause-specific mortality, regardless of sociodemographic, lifestyle, and other known dietary risk factors. Significant inverse associations were also observed between DSR and deaths due to cancer, heart disease, digestive system disease, and respiratory disease.

An important limitation of the study is that the results were based on an observational cohort using self-reported dietary data obtained through basic food frequency questionnaires (FFQ); therefore, an incorrect exposure classification cannot be ruled out. The findings support the potential of food biodiversity (species) as a guiding principle of sustainable dietary recommendations and dietary guidelines.