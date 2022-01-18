It is normal to feel weak after surgery. This is because the bed rest period makes us lose muscle tone and strength. We must regain fitness by paying attention to the doctors’ warnings. Haste is bad advice and putting ourselves in the hands of professionals avoids consequences that could worsen our condition.

With a few small tricks, we can recover the tone of the best times to make sure that age is not an obstacle to total recovery.

Muscle and bone health

The movements of joints and joints become more and more complicated over time.

The worsening posture and the little pains that accumulate are signs. This is why the discipline with which we take care of our muscles and bones must be constant.

Taking as a basis the diet indicated by doctors, net of particular contraindications, a first step is to adopt a diet rich in potassium. Fruits and vegetables help fight the deficiency of this mineral which strengthens muscles and fights the presence of sodium in our body. The calcium intake that we can obtain through the consumption of beans, lentils and chickpeas is fundamental for our bones.

If we are gradually resuming exercise, it is good to take these foods daily.

With a few small tricks, we recover muscle mass after surgery by removing fatigue, weakness and other worrying symptoms

Exercise in the fresh air is the most important remedy for regulating heartbeat and blood pressure, if the diet is correct. Being in the sun allows us to produce vitamin D which is essential for absorbing the amount of calcium necessary to feed our bones.

Starting with small walks, we can introduce exercises as we regain the necessary confidence to increase movement.

Sport is very important in these cases. It is necessary to be followed by trained instructors and to choose activities that are congenial to us.

If we have undergone surgery, after the first few weeks of convalescence, swimming can be useful from several points of view. It helps us remove toxins and make the lymphatic system work. It also allows us to choose the right exercises for the phase we are facing. A good instructor can make a difference.

An activity to do outdoors, training and not traumatic, is cycling. Pedaling involves the entire muscular system, strengthens the ankles and knees and helps unload the back.

If we are calmly recovering the hydrobike is ideal for making the first efforts. Combined water and pedaling are used by professionals as a tool for rehabilitation.

In any case, whatever the activity we choose, always remember to hydrate and drink constantly without waiting for thirst to tell us when to do it.