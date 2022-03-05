With a funny video, Laura Barjum asks who is more distracted

The presenter of X FactorLaura Barjum, amused the more than a million followers she has on her official Instagram social network account by posting a video with her boyfriend, drummer Diego Sáenz, with whom they both asked if the most distracted are men or the women.

“Who is more distracted, men or women?” Laura Barjum and Diego Sáenz asked in the publication that exceeded 14 thousand likes and 240 comments in less than 24 hours.

The couple appears resting at the beginning of the video until our presenter asks where her cell phone is, not finding it, she asks her boyfriend to call her and starts looking around the house trying to be guided by the sound of the doorbell. Hearing no tone, she returns to the room and somewhat angrily questions whether he followed her instruction.

Hundreds of followers of both Laura Barjum and Diego Sáenz took advantage of the comments section to answer the question and also to praise them for their talent: “they two are the best”, “but if they never forget what what are they going to do hahaha”, “I felt identified” and “hahaha I’m not the only one” were some of the messages written by fans of the couple.

