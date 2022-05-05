With a goal from Borré, Eintracht Frankfurt beats West Ham and goes to the Europa League final | UEFA Europa League

They took him to put the team in the European arena and now they will play for the Europa League title: mission accomplished, Rafael Santos Borré!

The Colombian became a figure in his team’s classification for the Europa League final, thanks to the final goal he scored for the 1-0 (3-1) that put the least favorite, the executioner of FC Barcelona, ​​in the long-awaited date

The best thing at the beginning was the show in the stands, the flags, the scarves, the unexpected German effusiveness that gave color to a match without scoring options in the first 20 minutes, but not for that without news: Eintracht Frankfurt lost. to the usual defender Hinteregger due to injury and at 18 Cresswell’s rashness in Hauge’s mark cost him the red card, at the request of the VAR, which made everything even more difficult for the English, who had to overcome the 2-1 with ten .

The great virtue of the Germans is that they were patient, that they saw the rival’s anxiety coming and then took advantage. Well, in reality, Santos Borré took advantage, the one who positioned himself where he belongs, in the middle of the area, so that Knauff’s precise pass fell to him in the 26th minute and he simply punished. Yes, the account 1-0 and the aggregate 3-1. And all was happiness on the emotional German stage.

The owner of the house went for more, but one day of imprecision by Kamada and he could not sentence and then time, which sent them all to rest.

A complement of great enthusiasm but very little football would come, practically without arrivals to the goals, without ides in a West Ham that never got up from the expulsion, that sacrificed Lanzini for a Johnson that did not cast a shadow and then the Germans too They entered that wave, taking the game to calm, settling in without risking their long-awaited place in the final.

Very different from what was expected in two teams full of physical deployment was the closure, but it mattered little when the madness invaded the fans in the stands, euphoric, with red flares that decorated the party, with Borré already resting from 83 minutes , sure of having fulfilled the task entrusted to him and excited about a European title that will console him for being eliminated from the World Cup. Another figure that Qatar loses. It’s not good to cry anymore.