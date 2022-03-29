With a hat-trick by Pulisic, the USA beats Panama and secures a ticket to Qatar

Midtime Editorial

The United States was not complicated in this end of Concacaf octagonal and after the draw before Mexico last Thursday, this Sunday thrashed Panama 5-0 with Christian Pulisic as the Commander Victory.

The Chelsea player scored a hat-trick, Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira joined to the party of goals.

Pulisic opened the scoring at minute 17 by way of a penalty. Arriola took care of the 2-0 and immediately after Ironworks made it 3-0 to have the canaleros against the ropes before going to rest.

Panama needed not to lose to tighten the competition with Costa Rica in search of RepechageHowever, the Stars and Stripes took it upon themselves to shut them out.

And it is that The United States was not enough for him 3-0So in the second half Pulisic rounded out his night at Orlando City Stadium with two more notes.

The first it was again from the eleven steps and the sentence fell in the 65th minute. With victory guaranteed, the Panamanians they only had the opportunity to do the goal of honor with Aníbal Godoy in the last minutes of the match.

A) Yes, United States is second with 25 points for goal difference over Mexico in third. Costa Rica is fourth with 22 and Panama lags behind in the fifth with 18.