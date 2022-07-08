Entertainment

With a leather crop top Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of Puma, raises the temperature

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 34-year-old enjoys the success of the third season of the Netflix series, ‘Umbrella Academy’ where she shines in the role of Sloane, a woman with superpowers who defies the law of gravity. She is also the youngest and favorite daughter of the renowned singer. Puma Rodriguez.

Genesis Rodriguez She is very active on social networks where she already has more than 800,000 followers from all corners of the world who do not want to lose track of her. For them, she shares her best looks, poses, fragments and promotions of her work and trips.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Who is the famous Argentine actor who is working with Angelina Jolie

5 mins ago

Mercato. It’s official, Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent from Manchester United’s Asia tour

5 mins ago

Brad Pitt’s shocking confession: “I don’t recognize people’s faces, but nobody believes me”

7 mins ago

Natalie Portman succumbs to the Barbiecore trend with a miniskirt and jacket

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button