With a leather crop top Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of Puma, raises the temperature

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 34-year-old enjoys the success of the third season of the Netflix series, ‘Umbrella Academy’ where she shines in the role of Sloane, a woman with superpowers who defies the law of gravity. She is also the youngest and favorite daughter of the renowned singer. Puma Rodriguez.

Genesis Rodriguez She is very active on social networks where she already has more than 800,000 followers from all corners of the world who do not want to lose track of her. For them, she shares her best looks, poses, fragments and promotions of her work and trips.

Now, Genesis Rodriguez He surprised his huge virtual fandom on the social network of the little camera, by sharing a photo in which he poses in a very sensual way with a black crop top that highlights his worked figure as a result of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

“A fun photo shoot,” she wrote. Genesis Rodriguez In her instagram feed and within the same publication, you can see photos of her in the foreground and also with her colleague David Castañeda, who is part of the cast of the Netflix series ‘Umbrella Academy’.

Genesis Rodríguez and his cast partner David Castañeda. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

fans of Genesis Rodriguez They immediately reacted to the publication and filled it with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting their talent and beauty. “beautiful”; “Spectacular”; “Cracks” “Ay ay ay pure Latin power, pure pride”; and “They look so cute” were some of the comments.