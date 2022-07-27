With a long history of murders, the ringleader of the gang dismantled by the FBI | Federal

FAJARDO- Michael G. Molina Quiñones, known as Maicol and as La M, the head of the drug organization that was dismantled at dawn today, in an operation carried out by federal authorities in the Pedro Rosario Nieves residential complex, has a long criminal record since 15 July 2013, when he murdered his stepfather Miguel Ascencio Ayala, who had killed his mother Janet Quiñones Torres and his brother Gabriel.

The execution of Ascencio Ayala, which occurred in front of building 7 of the village, won him the “sympathy” of the neighbors who understood that “justice had been done.”

At the age of 20, Molina Quiñones lost her mother, her brother and a sister in a crash when she was on her way to the Rosario Nieves farmhouse after learning of the femicide of which her mother had been a victim.

He was then blamed for the execution of Omar Santiago García and Jera Rodríguez Millán, in Río Grande, allowing them to go to trial without witnesses to the murder of their stepfather. Although he left through the wide door, it was a pyrrhic victory and in July 2017, federal judge Gustavo Gelpí sentenced him to 10 years in prison for the drug and the weapon that was seized during his arrest.

He left the federal prison and returned to the village, taking control of drug distribution since 2020. His domain reached the Puerto Real residential area, and at some points in Loíza, the town from which he was from.

In a press conference held this morning, agent Joseph González, in charge of the operations of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Puerto Rico, said that Molina Quiñones’ organization was suspected of some twenty violent deaths and the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, crack and marijuana in Fajardo and other municipalities in the east of the country.

González said that there were three individuals left to arrest, whom he urged to turn themselves in. One of them, Xavier Edgardo González Rivera, is the second in the organizational chart of the drug organization. The other two fugitives were identified as Edwin Lemuel (Lelé) González Rivera and José (Cheo) Enríquez Ciares.

A contingent of about 200 FBI agents, trained in arrests, traveled from the United States to make the arrests of 30 of 33 people who were indicted by a Grand Jury last Wednesday. There were arrests in San Juan, Naguabo, Ceiba, Carolina and Barceloneta.

The Police Commissioner, Antonio López Figueroa, assured that the Uniformed, in addition to providing surveillance, would once again establish services in the Rosario Nieves residential complex to attend to the neighbors.

López Figueroa was one of the officers who was in charge of the Fajardo area, when Molina Quiñones unleashed his bloody revenge, which helped him become the strong man of drug trafficking in the northeast region of the country.

Among the defendants are Luis Joel (Popeye) Nieves Ciares, Aramos (Blanco Pela) Suárez García, Manuel (Gongi) Cruz Chico, Christian (Pinchigay) Cardona Hernández, Raúl (Bebo grande) Quiñones Boria, Frank Luis (Real G) Quinones Boria, Alex (Boca) Carrasquillo Rosado, Belmarie Nieves Ciares, José (Popola) Pabón Agosto, José Esteban (Kiki) Rivera Tolentino, Héctor Omar (Omy) Hernández Tolentino, Kaziel (Superman) Rodríguez Cabral, and Anjofer (Yoyo) Escobar Aponte .

Likewise, Carlos Alexis (Wig) Serrano Vega, Eliezer (Pocoyo) de la Paz Cruz, Juan Gabriel (Nurio) Cruz Torrens, Manuel O. (Bota) Robles Osorio, Juan Ramon (Golo) Cortijo Méndez, Alexander Rodríguez Luna, Iván Javier (Gordo) Ginés Negron, Julio L. Torres Vázquez, Marcelino Salcedo Ayuso, Raymond Cruz Medina, Héctor (Rastrillo) Laureano Cruz, Alejandro (Tempo) Rivera Molina, Carlos (Pimpín) Silva Meléndez, Anthony (Troco) Centeno Félix, Kiara Michelle (La Dura) Méndez Carrasco and Yarlin Torres Rodríguez.