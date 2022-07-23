With a Mbappé already in (great) form, Paris SG is prowling in Japan

Paris SG-Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0

Paris SG: P.Sarabia (16e), K. Mbappé (35e), A. Kalimuendo (76e)

Paris SG confirms. After their victory against Kawasaki Frontale (2-1) last Wednesday, the Rouge et Bleu largely won this Saturday against the Urawa Red Diamonds. The start of the match was however to the advantage of the Japanese, much more pressing, more engaged in the duels. But once the first minutes of play were over, Christophe Galtier’s men naturally took control of the game. And quickly achieved their dominance. Just after the quarter of an hour of play, following a high recovery, Kylian Mbappé found Mauro Icardi in first intention who directly put back for Pablo Sarabia. The Spaniard, placed outside the penalty area, did not hesitate and fired a powerful shot that ended up in the back of the net (16e). Kylian Mbappé, in all good shots, then scored the break goal before the break. With a magnificent control oriented from the outside of the right foot, the Parisian striker got rid of his vis-à-vis to enter the penalty area before concluding in force in a tight angle (35e). The capital club therefore logically returned to the locker room with a two-goal advantage. But it must be stressed that the Red Diamonds could also have shaken the net in the first act if Danilo and Keylor Navas had not been so good in their sixteen meters.

In the second half, Christophe Galtier made a huge number of changes: Sergio Rico, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Gana Gueye, Vitinha, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi – acclaimed by the public – made their entrance, in several stages. And Paris SG, still in its 3-4-2-1 scheme, continued its momentum, confiscating the ball and obtaining various opportunities. In the last quarter of an hour of play, on a millimeter service in the space of Neymar Jr, Nuno Mendes made a perfect cross for Arnaud Kalimuendo who worsened the score by pushing the ball into the back of the cages (76th). A clear and flawless victory, with a total review of the workforce and in particular two young players – Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe and Warren Zaïre-Emery – starters: the results are excellent for the Rouge et Bleu!