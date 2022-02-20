With a minidress and a heart attack figure, Mariana Ochoa welcomes her 43 years

Mariana Ochoamember of the famous group OV7, is on long tablecloths this February 19, because celebrates his 43rd birthday in a big way. Here we tell you the details of how he celebrates it!

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Enloquéceme” warmed up engines for his birthday celebration by publishing some images of the photo session with which he commemorated Valentine’s Day and showed off her stunning figure.

To do this, she chose to wear a tight black dress with colored hearts that exposed her kilometric and shapely legsas well as her ‘wasp’ waist.

As expected, said outfit sparked fury on social media and a wave of compliments was soon glimpsed in the comments section of his post.

“What a beautiful dress and how beautiful you are, Happy day”, “Greetings to the most beautiful on this day, a big hug”, “Beautiful”, “Beautiful princess” and “Have an amazing time my Marianita“, Are some of the messages that are read under the images.

In addition to these postcards, Mariana Ochoa has chosen to share a “little taste” of her personal life through her social networks. For this reason it is more and more frequent to see the family getaways or personal projects that he undertakesmoments that are as applauded by their fans as those professionals.

