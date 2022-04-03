With a moving message, Fernando Ortiz spoke of the victory of Club América

This week the mother of Ferdinand Ortiz passed away and even with it, the strategist made the decision not to travel to Argentina, but stay in Mexico to prepare the America club before his game against Necaxawhich was also important for the team to enter the playoffs or at least fight in those positions in the next duels.

However, prior to the duel a minute of silence was observed in memory of his mother and later when the goal fell, Diego Valdes celebrated with him very effusively. Later, at the end of the match, the players approached him to hug him and, of course, dedicate the victory to him for making that sacrifice.

For this reason, at a press conference, Fernando Ortiz spoke about this subject, for which he was on the verge of tears when speaking about the subject and, above all, having chosen to stay. So he stressed the support he has received from all the players and stated that despite having lost his mother, he also had a new family within the club.

“Losing a mother, like any child, hurts a lot, but from above she is happy seeing that I do what makes me happy,” the coach said at a press conference.

Without a doubt, that moment moved all the Americanists who have seen the great commitment that Tano Ortiz had to leave his family situation to be in charge of the team and give them one more victory and this time as a visitor.