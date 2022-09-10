With a new look and with Ellen Pompeo: Patrick Dempsey amazes on the red carpet at Disney D23 | TV and Show

The actors were recognized as Disney Legends and shared at the beginning of the event. Many did not avoid remembering their characters on Grey’s Anatomy and also speculating about Dempsey’s new style.

This Friday, Disney kicked off its Disney D23 event, where fans expect to see unpublished previews of the company’s upcoming productions. So, in the middle of the red carpet, fans went wild to see Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey reunited again.

The reaction was immediate to see the interpreters of Meredith Gray (Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Dempsey) together again after the intense love their characters had in the series. Grey’s Anatomy.

Dempsey’s character left fiction in 2014; however, she thrilled fans with a special appearance in 2021 where, once again, it was proven that Meredith’s love for the neurosurgeon was still intact.

Who gave account of the meeting between both interpreters was the journalist and Yahoo! Entertainment, Kevin Polowy, who wanted to interview Pompeo at the event. However, he assured Shepherd interrupted the moment and decided to ask the actress the questions.

“Patrick Dempsey just grabbed my mic and interviewed Ellen Pompeo for five minutes. He declared himself the new driver of Yahoo. Patrick Dempsey just stole my job,” the interviewer jokingly wrote while sharing photos of the performers.

Until now, neither the reporter nor the media have shared the video of said interview.

Patrick Dempsey just took my mic, interviewed Ellen Pompeo for 5 minutes, and declared himself the new host of Yahoo. Patrick Dempsey just stole my job. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/ctFfV0Xfun —Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 9, 2022

A totally renewed style

In the images, Pompeo appears in a dress of shades of fuchsia and purple. For his part, Patrick arrived with his hair completely white and a gray suit.

Dempsey’s hair did not go unnoticed by the public, to which it was ehe center of speculation about why he decided to remove all traces of color.

Before this event, the interpreter had adopted a grayish tone due to his gray hair that he did not bother to cover since the first ones began to appear in the medical drama.

It was so that the actor even was consulted about a possible appearance in the HBO Max series, House of The Dragona Game of Thrones prequel starring the Targaryen family, known for their white hair.

“No, I haven’t done that”He said with a slight smile, without delving into the reason for his change of look. In any case, she assured that she is working on a film in Italy about the iconic line of Ferrari cars.

In addition to her hair, the reunion with Pompeo did not go unnoticed by fans of the medical drama, who could not help but think of the Grey-Shepherd marriage.

ELLEN POMPEO LOOKING AT PATRICK DEMPSEY 😭😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/2F7sRj1LKS — Bruna (@Ellspd_) September 9, 2022

Minutes after their meeting, the Extra medium spoke with Depmsey about this meeting, and, incidentally, he groped for the opportunity to see the performers working together again.

“I would love to work with her again. I have a couple of ideas how we could do it and what kind of material we would make. It would be fun,” Dempsey said, explaining that he feels Pompeo “has always had a special relationship on and off screen.”

“I think the success the show had (Grey’s Anatomy) it was because of our chemistry in that relationship. People really believed in our love, there were people who even wished we were together in real lifebut she had Christopher (Ivery) and I had Jillian (Fink), “he also recalled.

Patrick Dempsey says he would love to work with Ellen Pompeo again 🥺pic.twitter.com/FPAt7woBVB — Central Ellen Pompeo (@centralep_) September 9, 2022

Also, in conversation with Deadline, the actor did not rule out a new appearance on the medical program. Although he did not confirm anything and pointed out that “everything depends on the creators”, he highlighted how he enjoyed coming back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conversation with the same medium, Pompeo explained what his absence will be like in the next installment of the program in which he stars. “Grey’s will be fine without meI will continue doing the narration voice”, he began by saying.

He also assured that I’ll be on the show “for eight little episodes and I’ll be back for the Grey’s finale.”. Then, we will see if we will continue moving forward. I will always be a part of that show, I’ve been on that show for 20 years, so my heart and soul is there,” she closed.

Ellen Pompeo says “I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show (#GreysAnatomy) is on the air” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/1i8Oof2EcD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022

Pompeo and Shepherd came to the event so they could be honored with the Disney Legends Award. In addition to receiving a statuette at the event, they both had the opportunity to have their own plaque with their name and footprints on it.