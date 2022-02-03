“With a new plan we double our business”

“The strategic framework of the new industrial plan is based on the new environmental sustainability for the ecological transition, on the integration of our core business and on the offer and quality of end-to-end services at 360 degrees. Thanks to investments of approximately 60 million euros and increases in personnel of approximately 50%, Innovatec will be able to double its business generating revenues of 405 million euros by 2024an Ebitda of 55 million euros and an Ebit of 38 million, the latter strongly increasing following the greater contribution of the Ee business and a constant transition of the group towards more sustainable activities such as the recovery of materials and advanced treatment of waste. ”He said it Roberto Maggio, CEO of Innovatecpresenting the new three-year industrial plan.

“The cash generated by the plan, net of investments and repayment of debts for 19 million euros will allow us to have a positive net financial position of 31 million at the end of 2024 with cash on hand for about 40 million, which allows us to look forward to future years with serenity. its position as the absolute player of the new environmental sustainability for the ecological transition towards the 2050 objectives ”, he added.