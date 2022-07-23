With a photo, they teach a great lesson – Publimetro Chile

On more than one occasion, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz They were praised for the stunning beauty they showed in movies like “Charlie’s Angels”.” and other iconic films in which they were protagonists.

However, the years go by and the physical changes become noticeable, so the public does not miss the opportunity to leave comments about it.

This was recently demonstrated when Drew, 46,shared a photo with her friend Cameron, 49.

Both were shown with their natural essence, since although each one wore their own makeup to their personalities, They did not opt ​​for filters to show this iconic photograph that makes it clear that the friendship is as strong as ever.

The two actresses dazzled in the image and showed that some wrinkles are already noticeable and lines of expression typical of age, which do not sacrifice at all that beauty that has always characterized them.

Nevertheless, this did not stop those who are used to leaving bad comments on social networksso the criticism was not lacking in the publication.

For some, the actresses have already aged and do not look like when they starred in their most successful filmsopinions that are completely irrelevant for both the famous and their loyal fans.

Fans defended Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

There is no doubt that Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have changed a lot over the yearsas happens with all people when age increases, but this has not implied the lack of beauty in both actresses.

On the contrary, fans agreed that they are both aging in the best way and elegance continues to be the mark that identifies them.

“How beautiful!”, “Growing old elegantly without plastic surgery”, “I love that they are so natural without botox or fillers”, “I love this beauty without filters, without additions, this is what the social network needs”, were some of the comments that fans left in the publication.

Definitely, the photography of these two Hollywood stars is a valuable lesson that fans appreciatesince it shows the most natural side of the human that, with the passing of the years, changes, which is completely normal and positive.