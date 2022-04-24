With a red jumpsuit: This is how the daughter of “El Puma” will look in the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” on Netflix

23 Apr 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



No doubt Genesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of “El Puma”, José Luis Rodríguez, is the favorite of the Venezuelan singer. She thus let it be seen by congratulating the youngest of the clan for her participation in a successful series on Netflix.

The young woman, 34 years old and who triumphs in Hollywood, maintains a harmonious relationship with her father, unlike her sisters Liliana and Lilibeth (daughter of a previous relationship), with whom the legendary artist has a family controversy that has had repercussions in the media. Furthermore, she also has no ties to her supposedly unacknowledged son.

After participating in several soap operas, Genesis decided to try his luck in the North American film industry, where he has shared roles with great actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Ferrell or Paul Walker.

This is what the daughter of “El Puma” looks like on Netflix

Now, the daughter of “El Puma” will debut in the third “The Umbrella Academy”, one of the youth series preferred by Netflix viewers. José Luis Rodríguez showed the pride he feels for his daughter in a post where you can see how Genesis looks in his new character.

“Number Five: bold, sensual, rebellious, free and magical. Congratulations my girl! Genesis Rodríguez ”, wrote the interpreter of“ Hold hands ”in the publication of his Instagram account.

The image that the actress also shared on the same social network appears dressed in a red suit, which fits her defined figure, black boots and gloves and a matching “x”-shaped belt, with her long brown hair to the side. chest height.

This will be the character of Genesis Rodríguez

“The Umbrella Academy” began airing in 2019. It is an adaptation made by Netflix of the homonymous comic, which tells the story of seven young people with special abilities who were adopted by the billionaire Reginald Hargreeveswhom he identifies with a number from 1 to 7.

After traveling back in time to prevent the apocalypse, in the second season, the brothers find that the academy their father founded is now called Academy Sparrow.

In the third installment that premieres on June 22, Génesis Rodríguez will give life to “Sloane Hargreeves” or “number 5”, a young woman with a dreamy and romantic personality, according to what El Financiero describes.

