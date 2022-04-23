Entertainment

With a romantic photo of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 Megan Fox greeted Machine Gun Kelly on her birthday

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The actress Megan fox shared a sweet message for her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in a new Instagram post in celebration of the singer’s 32nd birthday on Friday, April 22.

In the photo they are seen on their way through Chile for the tenth edition of Lollapalooza, backstage on the day that MGK was presented on Sunday, March 20.

Source link

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal captured with Adamari López, what are they doing together?

1 min ago

The first series of Harley Quinn. – Update Mexico

3 mins ago

Eduin Caz does the bear at the Latin American Music Awards

14 mins ago

Rebecca Romijn, wants to return as Mystique

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button