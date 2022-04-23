With a romantic photo of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 Megan Fox greeted Machine Gun Kelly on her birthday

The actress Megan fox shared a sweet message for her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in a new Instagram post in celebration of the singer’s 32nd birthday on Friday, April 22.

In the photo they are seen on their way through Chile for the tenth edition of Lollapalooza, backstage on the day that MGK was presented on Sunday, March 20.

Megan fox He accompanied the photograph with the message: “Today your mum told us you were born a month early (you were SO destined to be a charming, mercurial Svengali Gemini) and as a baby you were ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and I couldn’t have imagined a most apt description of you.”

“The world has no idea what a gentle and beautiful heart you have. How generous and considerate you are… How absurdly strange, intelligent and resourceful you are… You are by far the most unique human being I have ever met.”

She continued: “And if I could give something special to the boy who has everything for his birthday, I would lift the veil from his eyes so they could see what I see. You are such a beautiful soul. I am honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy birthday love of my life.”

How long have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly been together?

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020. In January 2022, Fox shared a video on Instagram, now with 32 million views, of Kelly getting down on one knee to propose.

“And as in all lives before this one, and as in all lives that will follow, I said yes,” Fox wrote.

Kelly also took to Instagram to share her many thanks to her fans for the birthday wishes and for listening to her music. She shared many photos, including one with Fox, one with her daughter Casie, a cute video with a cat, Kelly with cars and a bike. It also looks like Kelly got a new tattoo that says “bulletproof.”