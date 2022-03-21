With a VPN you can watch movies available only in other countries

Russia was cut off from the world. Services such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook do not work in this country due to a decision by the government of Vladimir Putin, which has led some Russian inhabitants to look for alternatives that allow them to interact on social networks: VPNs (in English, virtual private networks) have been an option to bypass the prohibitions.

According to the Appfigures website, between February 24 and March 5, the downloads of the top ten VPNs in Russia increased by 4,375%. In other words, in a single day they went from downloading 16,000 VPNs to more than 700,000 on average.

In the last two years, the demand for these virtual private networks has gained popularity due to the pandemic: they are used to work remotely, connect to a specific location and access company services such as the internal network, software ) specific, financial data in the case of banks, among others.

To better understand: when the employee uses a VPN while working from home, he accesses the company’s servers through the internet as if he were inside the company, preventing them from suffering possible cyber attacks. It is like a tube through which information passes in a safe and secure way.