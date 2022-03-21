With a VPN you can watch movies available only in other countries

Russia was cut off from the world. Services such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook do not work in this country due to a decision by the government of Vladimir Putin, which has led some Russian inhabitants to look for alternatives that allow them to interact on social networks: VPNs (in English, virtual private networks) have been an option to bypass the prohibitions.
According to the Appfigures website, between February 24 and March 5, the downloads of the top ten VPNs in Russia increased by 4,375%. In other words, in a single day they went from downloading 16,000 VPNs to more than 700,000 on average.
In the last two years, the demand for these virtual private networks has gained popularity due to the pandemic: they are used to work remotely, connect to a specific location and access company services such as the internal network, software ) specific, financial data in the case of banks, among others.
To better understand: when the employee uses a VPN while working from home, he accesses the company’s servers through the internet as if he were inside the company, preventing them from suffering possible cyber attacks. It is like a tube through which information passes in a safe and secure way.
Engineer William Díaz, IT manager at Maat Legal Consulting, said that another factor why this technology has become widespread in recent months is because it allows you to connect to other servers such as video games, streaming platforms that are available only in some countries and for access web pages with restricted access in certain regions.
“Access is controlled through an IP address (equipment identification number, as a kind of card), through which the connection between the device and a site is managed. However, when using a VPN service, you can connect to internet servers in other countries”, explained engineer Díaz.
On the other hand, Daniel Cunha, a researcher at the computer security company Eset, explained that this communication occurs through software provided by those who manage VPN services, so that if a user wants to use the VPN service, they must open the software, enter your username and password and connect.
This technology, which is installed on the PC or cell phone (free or paid), allows, in short, to simulate that you are geographically in the area where there are limitations to access: avoid connection blocks.
“When a VPN is installed, a virtualized IP from another geographical area is immediately generated, which allows access to Internet content that is enabled in other countries,” explained Alejandro Sarmiento, Operations Manager at Sofka.
In other words, with the help of a VPN you will be able to watch that Netflix series that is not available in Colombia, but is available in the United States, because what it does is make it look like your computer is in North American territory.