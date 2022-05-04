With a withering phrase, football history ‘lowers the cane’ to Luis Díaz and Liverpool

In his role as a columnist in Italy, the historical Italian coach, Arrigo Sacchi, has become accustomed to being a man ‘without mincing words’, weekly leaving one or another jewel that generates a stir in Italy and in Europe.

For this opportunity, the former soccer player brought up a topic that had been pending for several weeks; the elimination of Inter in the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool, accusing the Milan team of playing retrograde football without ideas. However, to get out of one, he got into another, because he spoke of the English leaving a withering phrase that is being the subject of debate in the Old Continent.

“Maybe I expressed myself wrong or maybe they misunderstood me,” Sacchi clarified in his usual column. “Inter is playing good football at the Italian levelbut internationally he is not winning or only wins once in 100 times [ante el Liverpool en Anfield, por ejemplo]. Without pushing and without dominating the game you are limited in how far you can go,” she asserted.

These words gave rise to talk about the team where the Colombian Luis Díaz plays, assuring that this “does not have a world-class player. When Salah was in Italy he was a good player, but not world class… But they play at a very high pace and intensity”, were his words that immediately made hype.

The surprising statements made soccer fans in general speak, assuring that players of the stature of Van Dijk, Mané, Thiago, and even Díaz himself, have all the parchments to be world-class.

This is not the first time they have attacked those led by German coach Jürgen Klopp. On April 22, former soccer player John Barnes assured that Luis Díaz, one of the pleasant revelations this season after signing with Liverpool, he did not consider him as the great reinforcement, something that immediately generated controversy.

Barnes, who wore the Liverpool shirt between 1987 and 1997, assured that Luis Díaz “is not a great January signing”given that the English team “did not cost that” because they were not “Real Madrid, Barcelona and all the others behind him”.

“This is a signing that Jürgen Klopp makes because he knows that he can integrate him into a team and have the success that he has now,” he added.

The ex-soccer player added that it is “very similar to when (Mohamed) Salah came, (Sadio) Mane came, there was no great clamor for them and as much as they have become the players they are, that has to do with Klopp being able to identify the player squad he wants”.

In addition, he ruled that the international with the Colombian National Team would not be experiencing the same in another of the great teams in Europe, because in Liverpool there is a whole system that supports him and all the contracts.

“Díaz will not do this at Manchester City, he will not do it at Real Madrid because Salah adapts to our way of playing, so if Mo Salah feels he can leave Liverpool and have the same impact on Real Madrid, I don’t think he will.”

For now, Liverpool does not pay attention to the external and focuses on what will be the second leg of the Champions League against Villarreal. The duel, which will take place this Wednesday at the La Cerámica stadium, will define the first finalist of the 2021-2022 edition.

The series is in favor of the English 2-0, a result that on paper seems comfortable for Klopp’s men, but that the Iberians see as an opportunity to overthrow another giant, just as it happened against Bayern Munich.

