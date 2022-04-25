With activities on astronomy, the environment, medicine and technology, the Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta Science Festival returned to face-to-face activities

Rethink the present to face the challenges of tomorrow. With this desire, the Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta Science Festival 2022 returned to face-to-face, where during the weekend outstanding thinkers and scientific researchers, from different latitudes of the world, lived an unforgettable reunion with the northern public.

In scenarios with a great historical value, such as the House of Culture, the Municipal Theater, the Regional Library, the Osvaldo Ventura Museum, and the Huanchaca Ruins, diverse and entertaining activities were carried out on astronomy, the environment, technology, and medicine.

“Abilities and talents have no gender. The most important thing is to follow what one is passionate about”, stated the astronomer and National Prize for Exact Sciences Mónica Rubio, who was part of the conversation panel “The superpower of female curiosity”, the inaugural talk of the Festival where the immunologist Ana María Lennon, science journalist Ángela Posada, and biologists Brigitte Baptiste and Carolina Torrealba.

Subsequently, the Municipal Theater of Antofagasta returned after two years to hold an event with full capacity, there hundreds of people filled the long-awaited concert “The Symphonic Beatles, a journey from science to music” where the Antofagasta Symphony Orchestra, along with the tribute band Sgt. Pepper’s Band performed the distinguished repertoire of one of the most important bands in history, where physicist Andrés Gomberoff also explained how scientific theories dialogue with music.

Technology and its impact on today’s democracy was one of the great topics addressed in this recent version of the unique scientific festival in Latin America.

Before an expectant public, the former Google adviser, James Williams, stated in his activity “Clicks against humanity” that “as in literature, digital technology is capable of increasing our well-being, but today, the economy of attention is not on our side.”

In the same area, Daniel Innerarity, a Spanish philosopher considered one of today’s leading thinkers, argued in his talk on artificial intelligence and democracy that “there is a right to the future that we must claim.”

Environment, health and universe

Attendees and exhibitors at the Puerto de Ideas Science Festival Antofagasta 2022 also reflected on the environment and biodiversity research.

Karen O’Brien, an American geographer, argued how each individual can be a contribution in the fight against climate change: “we all have the potential to transform systems on a global scale, which guides us to rethink our relationship with nature, the environment and our own transforming potential”, he maintained in the activity “You matter more than you think”.

Great interest from the public caused the conversation “8 thousand meters of underwater travel”, where the oceanographer Osvaldo Ulloa, and the Colombian scientific communicator Ángela Posada, talked about the first manned expedition to the deepest part of the Atacama Trench, in which Ulloa he became the first human being to reach those depths.

During the activity, he declared that “there is still much to discover, things that we cannot even imagine.” Likewise, the Colombian biologist Brigitte Baptiste, maintained that “we are a species that interprets and reinterprets in the territory”, in a conversation with the primatologist Isabel Bencke, entitled “Homo sapiens aliens”.

The Greek astronomer Theodoros Nakos spoke about the current and future challenges of astronomical exploration, in an exciting conference on the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful launched to date, and with which, as he stated, “we will be able to improve our understanding of the universe and to know more precisely, for example, how the planets are born”.

For her part, the astronomer and National Prize for Exact Sciences, Mónica Rubio, said that “the skies of Chile are unique in the world, and we must keep them dark”, in another of her activities, entitled “How are stars born?” .

Another theme developed at the Festival was the revolution in human health and medicine. In this area, he highlighted the conference given by the renowned immunologist Ana María Lennon, who came from the Curie Institute in France to Antofagasta, to talk about her research on sentinel cells, the immune system and cancer prevention. There she stated that “in Chile there is the technology for astronomy, but not for biology.”

Culture and family shows

In addition to the successful concert “The Beatles Sinfónico”, a large number of people came to the Amphitheater of the Ruins of Huanchaca, to enjoy the play “Capac Ñan, the path of the Inca in Chile” by the company Tryo Teatro Banda, and ” At the foot of the tree” a tribute directed by Manuela Oyarzún to the outstanding Chilean biologist, writer and philosopher, Humberto Maturana, where the actress Patricia Rivadeneira starred in an emotional dramatized reading.

Likewise, in the “Walk through science”, which this year was installed at Site Zero of the Port of Antofagasta, students, boys and girls with their families, were able to participate in workshops, plays, exhibitions, movies, talks and playful workshops, which allowed living the experience of being a scientist.

The next version of the Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta Science Festival will be held again in April next year.