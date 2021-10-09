With Air: plot and cast of the film with Nicolas Cage







At the end of the nineties the actor Nicolas Cage he was notable for his participation in some successful action thrillers. These include The Rock, Face / Off – Two faces of a killer And With Air. Written by Scott Rosenberg, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Simon West (also director of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider And The mercenaries 2), this film was released in theaters in 1997, boasting a rich cast of celebrated actors and great technical potential. It is therefore not surprising that with a budget of 75 million dollars, this film has come to earn 225 million dollars worldwide.

To get the right adrenaline, the right tension and the strongest emotions, the director made sure to be able to shoot the film in the most concrete way possible, resorting only where strictly necessary to the use of special effects in CGI. During the shooting, therefore, real aircraft, model Fairchild C-123 Provider were used. In addition to what is seen, in With Air, however, what you hear is also of great importance. The film received two Academy Award nominations, one for Best Sound and one for Best Song How Do I Live. In both cases the statuette went however to Titanic.







For fans of films with complex action sequences mixed with poignant feelings and emotions, With Air it is still today a particularly suitable film and not to be missed. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

With Air: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Cameron Poe, ranger of the American army, who shortly after discovering that his mate Tricia she is pregnant, she finds herself involved in a fight with some drunkards. During the fight, the ranger accidentally hits one of the men behind the beating with a knife, killing him. When the police officers arrive at the scene of the attack together with Tricia, who had promptly left to seek help, they find only Cameron with a knife in his hand and the mortally wounded man, lying on the ground. The Ranger is first arrested on murder charges and subsequently sentenced to eight years in prison, not having the right to the mitigation of self-defense due to the job role he held.

During the years of imprisonment, the man in no way wants his daughter Casey to go into prison and is therefore satisfied with seeing her grow up in photography. Casey’s eighth birthday coincides with the happy event of Cameron being granted probation. His wife and daughter are anxiously waiting to embrace the wrongly incarcerated man again, but something is about to happen. Unfortunately, Cameron is boarded on a flight together with the worst inmates of the US penal system and just shortly after take-off, Cyrus Grissom, a criminal genius, manages to carry out a carefully planned hijacking. For Cameron, the only way to save himself and return to his family will be to resolve that situation.

With Air: the cast of the film

As anticipated, in the role of the protagonist Cameron Poe there is the actor Nicolas Cage. With this film, The Rock And Face / Off – Two faces of a killer he created what many consider the “Holy Trinity” of 1990s action thrillers. To prepare for the role, Cage kept training in order to maintain his musculature, also spending time in Alabama to study the local accent. What he sports in the film, however, has been called one of the worst attempts at accent emulation ever. Next to him, in the role of his wife Tricia Poe, there is instead the actress Monica Potter.

In the role of Cyrus Grissom, the inmate carrying out the hijacking, there is John Malkovich. The actor was notoriously unhappy during filming, as the script continued to be changed, making it impossible for him to know what was going to happen. John Cusack, who plays Agent Marshals Vince Larkin, was equally displeased with the film and refused to advertise it. The actors then appear in the film Ving Rhames as inmate Nathan Jones, Dave Chappelle as Joe Parker, Danny Trejo in those of Johnny Baca e Steve Buscemi with the character of Garland Green.

With Air: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. With Air it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Now. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 30 September at 21:20 On the canal Rai 2.

