With Alice, the Film Fest is on display

There Rome Film Festival 2021 shows off with Alice in the city and her international guests. This morning its gates opened wide in an Auditorium Parco della Musica kissed by the autumn sun.

And it seems to be on a Hollywood set between the black and white faces of Quentin Tarantino And Tim Burton that stand out on the posters at the entrance to the red carpet, while Uma Thurman – face of this 16th edition – whizzes everywhere. Waiting for Johnny Depp’s Sunday.

And the welcome becomes warm in the Sinopoli foyer, among the works of Zerocalcare to which the Festa dedicates an exhibition just inaugurated and open to the public to celebrate 10 years of publishing career, 12 books and an animated series. Zerocalcare hasn’t stood still for a moment, since it first appeared on the publishing scene in 2011.

While in the Foyer Petrassi Afghan by Laura Salvinelli documents what to many had seemed “madness”. In other words, Emergency’s choice to create a maternity center in the isolated Panjshir Valley.

Alice in the City with Ghosbusters

At 9 o’clock the vision of Jessica Chastain – expected today for the meeting with the public – in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” thrills and even moves. The two Oscar nominations to his credit are well justified. She is simply extraordinary in the role of the evangelist TV preacher Tam who in the 70s-80s, with her husband, gave birth to the most famous television network of religious broadcasts in the world.

For the section Alice in the City moves to the Conciliation with the film in Competition “Olga” the acclaimed first work by the young French director Elie Grappe, already awarded at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the Semaine de la Critique section and nominated by Switzerland for the Oscar as best foreign film. The short-movie competition has also started with the screening of the first short-movie slot: “Diorama” by Camilla Carè, “The opponent” by Federico Russotto and “We Will Be The Greatest” (“Bićemo Najbolji”) by Jelena Vujović. Out of competition instead: “Capitan Didier” by Margherita Ferri, “Georgia” by Jayil Pak, “Invisible” by Lucrecia Cisneros Rincón.

But all eyes are on tonight’s preview with Ghostbusters as the backdrop. “Ghosbusters-Legacy” by Jason Reitman, which marks the real opening of the first post Covid kermesse, is already a success with the public. Tickets sold out in no time.