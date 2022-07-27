With almost 300 kilos of weight! Brendan Fraser in the first image of Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’

Five years have passed since Mother!the last film released to date by the unclassifiable Darren Aronofsky. A cryptic story with apocalyptic and ecological overtones, even with biblical reminiscences, which starred Jennifer Lawrence Y Javier Bardem. But the New York director already has a new feature film ready, The Whale. So ready that it will be presented at the next Venice Film Festival, which will be held from August 31 to September 10, and also in competition for the Golden Lion.

And his new work also aims to not leave us indifferent. Based on the play by Samuel D Hunterfocuses on the figure of an online literature teacher morbidly obese (weighs 270 kilos) and that he lives in seclusion in his apartment located on the outskirts of Mormon County, Idaho. In a last attempt to make peace with his past and redeem himself, will try to approach his 17-year-old daughter with whom he has not been in contact for a long time.

Embodying its protagonist we will have a recovered, as for his return to the cinema, brendan fraser that at 53 years old returns to assume a leading role in a major film. Let’s say that his last film with some popularity was the drama extraordinary measures which co-starred in 2010 with Harrison Ford. As to The Whale (literally The whale), we will see how the makeup and prosthetics of his characterization look, although the actor is not currently an Adonis, playing a character weighing almost 300 kilos.

And to sink your teeth into Aronofsky’s new proposal the production company A24 has released a first image of Fraser in the filmalong with other stills from the productions that the company will present in Venice.

Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival 🇮🇹

• Darren Aronofsky’s THE WHALE starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink

• Joanna Hogg’s THE ETERNAL DAUGHTER starring Tilda Swinton

• Ti West’s PEARL starring Mia Goth pic.twitter.com/AxlAbhWDRo — A24 (@A24) July 26, 2022

In the main female role, that of the daughter, we will see Sadie Sinkknown for her character of Max in stranger things. However, there is no doubt that most eyes will be fixed on a Brendan Fraser who dazzled more than two decades ago with the adventurous version of The Mummy 1999, of which two more sequels were made, but that with the passage of time he saw how his career was going to wastelosing the favor of the public.

All this aggravated by physical problems derived from the demands in the action scenes on the set, and the added trauma of having suffered sexual abusein the summer of 2003, by philip berkwho was then the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the entity that organizes the Golden Globes, as Fraser himself publicly denounced fifteen years later, in 2018.

Brendan Fraser at the Tribeca Festival, 2021 GTRES

But, in the decline of his career it seems that the actor has entered a new phase of rebirth. He has been one of the cast members of No sudden movements of Steven Soderberghhas also participated in the series Doom Patrol Y professionalswill be in Killers of the Flower Moon of Scorsese and will be the villain Firefly in the next version of batgirl who stars Leslie Grace.

With respect to The WhaleA24 has not yet commented about the possible release date.

