With “American Sniper” ends the film cycle dedicated to Clint Eastwood

On Thursday, August 25, at 8:30 p.m., in the Sala Günther Blaas of the Cotesma Cultural Center, the sixth season of screenings continues, with programming and presentation by Guillermo Ianniello, this year for the benefit of the San Martín Lions Club of the Andes-Chapelco.

Ending with cycle n°35, the fifth this year, entitled “Clint Eastwood: a singular director”, “American Sniper” will be screened, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller and Luke Grimes.

“American Sniper” : review by film critic Guillermo Ianniello

“Eastwood lends his talents to craft a narrative that bounces between war film and family drama without the story slowing down in pacing or feeling. With that ability that he has to mix violence with its condemnation, in an ambiguous set of intentions that works as a criticism of the cruelty of human beings.

Bradley Cooper manages to compose a complex character whose presence on screen manages to impose his emotional force on his physical grandeur. All this with a deployment of means at the service of the story that manage to capture many moments of great action cinema for a film that knows how to play its strengths with a constant rhythm and in continuous crescendo.

The sound, visual and digital effects know how to coexist side by side with the most sentimental profile of the plot, demonstrating the magic of a director who is not a novice at all in this seventh art.

Spectacular photography by Tom Stern, which shows the most desolate landscapes and locations for a war film such as American Sniper, which combined with a good editing and editing work, take you from action to calm, so just to breathe for a moment and then introduce you to more action and drama.

It’s not a “war” movie, it just takes place during the Iraq war. Actually, its central point in the plot is to show us the sensations, sense of guilt and deep stress of who is in charge of the dangerous and shocking task of sniping. And, fundamentally, it shows us the psychic consequences of it and its repercussion on her married life and on her relationship with his children.

True story, not fiction, that will capture your attention and make you think that not everything is as simple as it seems at first glance. Intense, emotional, unmissable film.

