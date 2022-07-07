With an Argentine film in the selection, Locarno announced its 2022 programming

“Slaughterhouse”, the feature film by Santiago Fillol.

The Locarno Film Festival (Switzerland) announced this Wednesday its program with films from Alexander Sokurovthe new starring Brad Pitt and the Argentine film “Slaughterhouse”, of Santiago Fillolamong the selection of the contest that will take place from August 3 to 13.

Fillol’s film will be in the Cineasti del Presente competitive section, dedicated to first and second feature films. “Slaughterhouse” pursues the story of an American filmmaker to film a story about the foundation of the class struggle where the peons kill the bosses like animals.

The other Argentine production that will be in the Swiss city will be “Moon that breaks over the darkness of my loneliness”, of Lucilla Marianiwhich will do the same in the International Short Film Competition.

The opening film will be “Bullet train”the thriller of David Leitch (“Fast and Furious” and “Deadpool 2”), with Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock., will be the opening movie.

In addition to “Szaka”the new of Sokurov (“El Arca Rusa”), in the International Competition will be the Brazilian julia murat with “Rega 34”the Austrian Nikolaus Geyrhalter with “Matter out of place” and the iraqi Abbas Fadel with “Tales of the Purple House”between the 17 movies of the main section.

“Matadero”, meanwhile, will be the only Latin American film in the section, in which European productions predominate, with some Asians, one American and two Africans.