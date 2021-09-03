With an increase of around 1500% from the beginning of the year, is Cardano still a good investment?

Cardano went from zero to one of the best cryptocurrencies in no time. But will its fortunes reverse or will it continue to run? Here’s what you should know before investing in Cardano (ADA).

With a monstrous 131% rally in the past month alone, Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency has overtaken big names and jumped to third place in market cap. It is common to wonder whether or not this is a good time to invest, but in any case I would be very cautious before getting on the moving wagon.

The first investors got rich quickly thanks to Cardano. The same cannot be said for those who have invested in the last few days. Let’s now take a look at why a pullback has long been required before ADA continues its upward momentum.

Lack of adoption of Cardano can be a problem

The Cardano network was created to rival that of Ethereum (ETH). However, keep in mind that even though the market cap has surpassed $ 124 billion, the foundation behind ADA is yet to ensure meaningful partnerships. The Ethiopian government has announced that it will partner with the Cardano Foundation to develop blockchain technology to monitor student performance in local schools during the second quarter. This is all in terms of great adoption. While it’s true that ADA’s recent listing on Japanese exchanges has piqued investor interest, it’s not much in the way of improving the token’s utility.

Investors are likely betting on Cardano’s broad success with its upcoming Alonzo hard fork. Within the next month, anyone will be able to develop and execute smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain or build decentralized applications (dapps).

Difficulty keeping up with innovation

Keep in mind that Cardano does not operate in a vacuum. New technologies are rapidly adapting. For example, in a rare show of solidarity, Bitcoin miners around the world have agreed to upgrade the Taproot protocol, which will bring smart contract functionality to its network by November. This was the first network update in four years.

More crucially, Cardano’s ability to counter the Ethereum network remains to be seen. Out of more than 3,000 available dapps, 2,832 are built on the Ethereum network as of this writing. They range from online games to social media platforms to decentralized exchanges and more. Ethereum dapps boast more than 100,000 daily active users and facilitate 4,860 smart contracts every day, for a total of $ 614.8 million in a single recent 24-hour period. Additionally, 15 other major dapp tokens, such as EOS and Neo, are competing for market share with Ethereum, so it will definitely not be a direct path to victory when ADA is thrown into the mix.

Ethereum is returning

For a while, Cardano had fast transaction times (around 10 minutes) with low fees (under $ 1) which made it seem like a solid solution to Ethereum’s lagging network speed. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. The latter (Ethereum) now validates transactions within five minutes and charges around $ 5 per transaction. Like Cardano, Ethereum also has the ability to create native tokens (custom assets) on its blockchain. Furthermore, its energy advantage is also rapidly diminishing. Cardano uses less than 0.01% of the energy used in Bitcoin mining. But Ethereum plans to move to a proof-of-stake setup like Cardano’s by the end of next year, which would cut its power consumption by more than 99%.

Investor beware

The investor mentality of ‘buy on rumors, sell on news’ is quite common in the cryptocurrency realm.

In May, Dogecoin witnessed a monstrous leap in anticipation of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, aka Dogefather, discussing Dogecoin during his Saturday Night Live appearance. The coin subsequently lost 30% of its value within hours after the show.

I have a premonition that a similar event will happen with ADA tokens when Cardano’s Alonzo fork goes live. Overall, it is best to wait for the value of projects on the Cardano network to reach its market capitalization before investing in this promising cryptocurrency. This is probably a good time to choose the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

