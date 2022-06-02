With an unpublished photo, Zendaya greeted Tom Holland for his birthday in a very special way

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the undisputed couple of the moment and today is a special day for both of them: he is celebrating his birthday. Therefore, she did not hesitate to show her love with a touching greeting. Look!

Last year there was a piece of news that all fans of Marvel expected: Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their romance. The actors, who met at Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first film in the role of Peter Parker, confirmed their love after so long. It is that, when they first appeared on screen, many expected to see them together because of their great chemistry.

However, more than once Tom Holland Y Zendaya they have preferred to deny their love and claim to be just friends. But, in 2021, with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, everything changed between them and they decided to give love a chance. And, despite the fact that they were slow to confirm their romance and stop hiding, now they seem happier.

On more than one occasion they were seen enjoying various dates together, outings with friends and, in turn, they do not stop showing their love through their official Instagram accounts. Although they continue to maintain their low profile that characterizes them so much, when there is a special date for someone, they do not hesitate to make a publication about it.

And today, June 1 is Tom Holland’s birthday, so Zendaya has just shared an unpublished photo with a very special message which touched everyone. “Happy birthday to who makes me happier”, wrote the also singer. To accompany this phrase, she shared a postcard that had never been published before in which they are seen to be very affectionate.

Edited in black and white, the photo shows the two of them embracing, while she smiles sideways and he looks at the camera. Undoubtedly, it is a gesture of affection that many were waiting for. Well, you have to remember that last year, when he made a touching post for her birthday, Zendaya had just shared a story with a snapshot of him.

In that message he wrote: “I’m so glad you were born. Happy Birthday”. But now, she went for more and her fans were moved by the tender message that she dedicated to her partner. That yes, for the moment, Tom did not respond, but probably he will in the next few hours.