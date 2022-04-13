With an urban look, Manny Manuel reacts to demand

The singer Manny Manuel Today it exhibits an image of urban trend, thus drawing attention at a time when a lawsuit against it by who was supposed to be its manager and producer of events, Ricardo Cordero and the firm Color Soul, is being publicly discussed.

Cordero/ Color Soul requests through the court that Manny Manuel pay the lump sum of $1,126,000, claiming breach of contract and damages. The sum includes two shows that allegedly were not paid to Cordero/Soul under the 50% net income deal after promotion and marketing, production, staging and other expenses.

The artist said this afternoon to the program Day to day (Telemundo) feel sad and surprised by the lawsuit and classified it as “vicious” and lacking in merit.

He said of the six-year verbal agreement for the management and production of events that Cordero/Soul refers to in the lawsuit, that “that does not exist … it does not make sense.”

The singer indicated that a contract was drafted, together with the lawyer Roberto Sueiro, which stipulates new clauses in the work and payment relationship with Cordero/Color Soul, with which his now plaintiff did not agree.

Manny Manuel, who complies with an outpatient rehabilitation program, assured that this new controversy does not detract “at all from my will”, nor does it force me.

The so-called “King of Hearts” was spared last July from facing trial in his background for the incidents that occurred in December 2020, when he was involved in two car accidents for allegedly driving under the influence.