With “Arhbo”, Gims signs the new anthem of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The clip of the song interpreted in duet by Gims and the Puerto Rican artist Ozuna has been unveiled by Fifa. Arbo will be one of the official songs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rapper Gims @BELGAIMAGE

Fifa has unveiled the clip for the new official song for the World Cup in Qatar this Saturday, August 20. A first official anthem, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by American R&B singer Trinidad Cardona, Nigerian-American Afrobeat star Davido and Qatari Aisha aired in April.

This time, we find the singer Gims in duet with the Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton artist Ozuna, with Arbo.

The latest single from the #FIFAWorldCup Official Soundtrack featuring @ozuna & @GIMS 🤩 Check out the ‘Arhbo’ music video on YouTube! 🎧#Qatar2022 | @RedOne_Official — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 19, 2022

A title that should certainly do the job to bring atmosphere to the stadiums of Qatar during the World Cup (organized from November 20 to December 18), but will surely not remain as much in the head as the legendary Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira and Freshlyground, the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.