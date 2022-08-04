With artificial blood, they managed to revive pig organs an hour after their death

Photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine (USA) showing surgeon Bartley P. Griffith (c) during a transplant of a genetically modified pig heart to patient David Bennett, at the Medical Center of the University of Maryland in Baltimore, Maryland (USA), on January 7, 2022. (EFE/EPA/University of Maryland School of Medicine



A group of scientists managed to resume blood flow and successfully revive vital organs of deceased pigs with a technology that seems promising for the organ transplant Y further blurs the line between life and death.

The research, published yesterday in the journal Nature, challenges the assumption that tissue death is rapid and irreversible, as Scientists were able to restore the function of several organs an hour after the pigs’ hearts stopped.

“ The latest findings raise a number of questions, including, whether it will be necessary to review the medical and biological determinations of death ”, said Brendan Parent, director of transplant policy and ethics research at the New York University Grossman School of Medicinewho specified that the findings may also force a rethinking of intensive care processes in humans.

In a new experiment, scientists were able to restore the function of several organs an hour after the pigs’ hearts stopped (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Already in 2019, the same team of researchers astonished the scientific community by restoring cell function to the brains of pigs a few hours after decapitation . It was already known that little after cardiac arrest, blood stops circulating throughout the body, resulting in a lack of oxygen and nutrient circulation that triggers a series of processes that lead to cell death and organ damage.

Scientists have been looking for ways to protect cells and organs from this process for years.

In their latest research, the scientists caused a heart attack in anesthetized pigs, stopping blood flow and depriving their cells of oxygen (without oxygen, mammalian cells die). After an hour, they injected the corpses with a liquid containing the blood of pigs (taken while they were alive) and a synthetic form of haemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells.

Also They injected drugs that protect cells and prevent blood clots from forming. The blood began to flow and many cells began to function again, including in vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. for the next six hours. “These cells were working hours later when they shouldn’t have been working. This shows that you can stop the disappearance of cells,” he said. Nenad Sestanlead author of the study and researcher at Yale University, at a press conference.

In the study, the blood in the pig began to flow and many cells began to function again, including in vital organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys.

In this experiment, researchers led by David Andrjevic of the Yale University School of Medicine They adapted a technology called BrainEx for full-body use and found that it worked better than a standard technique for artificially add oxygen to the bloodcall extracorporeal membrane oxygenationor ECMO, which is used in hospitals to help patients whose organs have failed.

The tuned system, designed by Andrijevic and two colleagues and called OrganEx, allowed oxygen to recirculate through the pigs’ bodies, preserving cells and organs an hour after cardiac arrest. The group had previously shown that BrainEx could restore some activity to cells in pigs’ brains after hours of oxygen deprivation.

The findings hold promise for the preservation and transport of organs for transplantation, the researchers said, although they were reluctant to speculate on other uses.

“This is a long way from being used in humans,” said Stephen Latham, director of the Yale Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics, adding that the process will require much more study before scientists contemplate it for people. Others not involved in the research said the findings have more ramifications: “Biological death is more like falling dominoes, one event triggering the next,” said Dr. Martin Monti, a professor of cognitive psychology at the University from California in Los Angeles.

The findings hold promise for the preservation and transport of organs for transplantation, the researchers said. (EFE/NYU Langone Health/Joe Carrotta)



“What is innovative about this technology is that this decline can be stopped in some organs if only the correct cellular environment and metabolic parameters can be restored. The potential implications, if this is ever successfully translated to humans, are huge.”, added the expert. The researchers emphasized that the pigs suffered no pain because they were anesthetized and no electrical activity was detected in their brains.

Currently, a technique of perfusion in humans called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is used in hospital settings to help patients whose heart, lungs, or both have stopped working. The Yale team showed that, after six hours of perfusion, OrganEx worked much better than ECMO in terms of getting fluids flowing back into the arteries and organs.

Whereas ECMO only delayed cell death, OrganEx greatly improved cellular architecture in tissues, including the brain. It even activated genetic programs involved in cell repair and restoration of normal cell function in the kidneys, hearts, and livers of pigs 2 .

Today, ECMO is primarily implemented as a life-saving intervention for patients with severe heart and lung conditions, but there has been growing interest in using it to preserve organs in people who have failed resuscitation. Major advances in perfusion technologies could one day increase the likelihood that doctors will be able to resuscitate patients, as commenters noted in 2019. That potential could also make it difficult for surgeons to ethically justify using perfusion to retrieve transplantable organs after patients’ hearts or lungs have stopped working.

The latest findings raise a number of questions, including whether it will be necessary to review the medical and biological determinations of death . To be better prepared for that possibility, clinicians may need to rethink how they are using perfusion systems.

